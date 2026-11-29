Declan Rice is a shock absentee for Arsenal as they clash with Manchester City, while a call has been made on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

The Gunners would have been hoping to face City at full strength in their first meeting of the season. The tie has been a huge one in the Premier League for the past couple of campaigns, largely deciding the title during those.

City have won two of their last three meetings with Arsenal, but were turned over 3-0 in the Community Shield.

But Arsenal may have been put on the back foot before the game even begins, with Rice ruled out.

He’s not thought to have a major problem, but it’s enough to keep the England international out of the important match, perhaps as a precaution ahead of a busy period more than anything else.

Mikel Merino and Bruno Guimaraes will play together in the midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly dropping to the bench.

Merino has started only once in the Premier League this season, in a 2-0 victory over Everton, and his league minutes for the campaign total just 204 minutes.

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David Raya BACK for Arsenal

The Gunners have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper David Raya, though.

The Spaniard suffered a fairly innocuous shoulder injury against Newcastle and he was forced to miss the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund in the week as a result.

Arsenal drew that game 1-1, after drawing 2-2 with the Magpies in the game he was injured in.

But it’s been confirmed Raya is fit enough to come back into the side to face City.

The Arsenal side to face City is: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard; Noni Madueke, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz.

City have an issue of their own, with Rayan Cherki sidelined.

The City side is: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Iliman Ndiaye, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.