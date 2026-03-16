Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Declan Rice contract update for Arsenal fans as Andrea Berta strikes gold

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are optimistic that Declan Rice will sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Rice joined Arsenal from London rivals West Ham United in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £100million plus £5m in add-ons.

The England international midfielder was already a superb player at West Ham, and under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, he has taken his game to a whole new level.

Rice has developed into a world-class player at Arsenal and is one of the first names on the Gunners’ teamsheet when he is fit and available.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend it for another year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 23, 2025, that Arsenal were planning to open talks with Rice over a new contract.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was ready to offer Rice a new five-year deal and bump up his current salary of £240,000-a-week.

We understand that Rice is happy with his progress at Arsenal under Arteta.

There has been development on Rice’s situation since, with BBC Sport reporting on March 13, 2026, that ‘renewal talks are underway’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that there is optimism at Arsenal that Rice will sign a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The conversations already started in 2025.

“If you followed the channel here on YouTube, I told you several times that Arsenal are working on a new deal for Declan Rice.

“And now the negotiations are well underway.

“So, contacts are becoming really concrete between Declan Rice camp and Arsenal over new contract.

“The negotiation is ongoing. The negotiation is going very well, and so Declan Rice is expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal on improved terms, so a better salary.

“I think it’s well deserved for one of the crucial players for Arsenal project, but for sure, optimistic to get the new deal done for Declan Rice in the next months.

“So conversations at the moment are not yet at the final stages, but the feeling on both sides is that this is going to be sorted quite soon.

“So, all very optimistic.”

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