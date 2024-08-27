Spain international Mikel Merino has completed his move to Arsenal from LaLiga outfit for Real Sociedad on a long-term contract after a lengthy summer chase from the Premier League side.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a vital member of Sociedad’s team since joining the Basque side in 2018, scoring 27 goals and providing 30 assists in 242 appearances.

The former Newcastle man played just 25 times for the Magpies in his previous stint in England but has taken his game to another level since his switch to Sociedad six years.

He played an integral role as they won the 2020 Copa del Rey, and qualified for the Champions League last season, while he won more duels for possession than any other player in Europe’s top leagues last season, with 326 recoveries.

DON’T MISS – When does the summer 2024 transfer window close? All you need to know for deadline day

Merino has also been capped 28 times by Spain, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League title along with success at Euro 2024 as England were beaten 2-1 in the final.

He is now expected to play a significant part in Arsenal’s bid to end Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League trophy, with Arteta’s men finishing runners-up the last two seasons.

Merino a perfect Arsenal midfield fit

And, speaking about the deal which will cost Arsenal €32m plus €5m in add-ons (£31.2m), sporting director Edu was clearly delighted to get it over the line.

He told the club’s official website: “We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino. This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead.

“We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

Ready to achieve big things – together ❤️ Welcome to The Arsenal, Mikel Merino 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WhbHXMaV1p — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2024

READ MORE – Significant Arsenal transfer exit gets ‘here we go’ treatment as separate loan deal also finalised

Mikel Arteta added: “Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Merino has signed a four-year -deal at The Emirates with the option of a further year and will wear the No.23 shirt in north London.