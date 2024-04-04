Arsenal determined to beat Man Utd, Chelsea in transfer battle for £35m-rated Bundesliga forward

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko but will have to compete with Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe and seems destined to play at the very highest level.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new centre-forward one of his priorities for the summer as he prepares for the departure of Eddie Nketiah.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Nketiah has been put up for sale by Arsenal and a number of Premier League sides are considering an offer for him.

The Gunners have several exciting options on their radar in terms of replacements.

Sporting Lisbon Viktor Gyokeres is high on Edu’s shortlist, for example, but he would be an expensive addition given his price tag of £86m.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates too, along with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and others.

However, a fresh report has suggested that Arsenal have now switched their attention to Sesko, who would be open to a Premier League switch.

Arsenal could replace Eddie Nketiah with Benjamin Sesko

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Sesko as they weigh up which striker to focus on in the summer market.

Sesko signed for Leipzig last summer for €24m (approx. £20.6m). He’s made 35 appearances in all competitions this season – including eight in the Champions League – scoring 11 goals in the process.

The Slovenia international is an imposing figure on the pitch standing at 6ft5 and wins an average of 2.5 aerial duels per match.

Sesko is surprisingly quick for a tall player, is good with the ball at his feet and certainly has all the attributes required to succeed in the Premier League.

That is exactly what has caught the attention of Man Utd and Chelsea who have been considering making an offer for the youngster for some time.

CaughtOffside claims that Arsenal are also in contention to sign the forward, who is valued at around £35m.

He certainly has the potential to turn into a world-class talent and if the Gunners are able to sell Nketiah for a decent price, replacing him with Sesko would be a great bit of business.

The Leipzig star is certainly a player for Arsenal fans to keep a close eye on over the next couple of months.

