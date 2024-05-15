Arsenal are at risk of losing one of their best players this summer, as a report has sensationally claimed Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in William Saliba.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in July 2019 when the Gunners paid Saint-Etienne £27million for him. However, he did not make his Arsenal debut until August 2022 after continuing his development through loan spells at former club Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

The centre-back swiftly made a name for himself as one of Arsenal’s most important players, becoming a crucial part of their backline as he made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

Saliba missing the final few months of last term played a big role in Arsenal stalling and losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Saliba has enjoyed another fantastic campaign this season and has stayed fit, which has helped Mikel Arteta’s side take the title race down to the last day. However, after City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday night, the reigning champions are just one win away from retaining their crown.

Given Saliba’s excellent form in an Arsenal shirt, it comes as little surprise that he has emerged as a target for some of the biggest clubs in the world. PSG have previously been tipped to take him back to France.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

According to an update from CaughtOffside, PSG are no longer the only European heavyweight eyeing Saliba, as Real Madrid and Bayern are also in the picture.

All three of those clubs will try to bolster their centre-back ranks this summer and Arsenal’s star man has emerged as a dream target.

Arsenal transfers: William Saliba linked with shock exit

However, it will be extremely tough to prise the 23-year-old out of North London. Arteta, understandably, views Saliba as a key part of Arsenal’s future and does not want the club to sell under any circumstances.

The report values Saliba at €100million (£86m), but Arsenal would likely hold out for far more than this before letting the defender leave.

In previous years, such as during the early stages of Arteta’s reign, Arsenal would have been seriously worried about Saliba leaving in a big-money deal. But the 13-cap France international is very unlikely to push for a move away from the Emirates now.

Arteta has improved Arsenal hugely and they now have one of the best squads in the world, as shown by them going toe-to-toe with City and also reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Saliba will likely want to stay at Arsenal and help them take the next step in the 2024-25 campaign by lifting major trophies.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level