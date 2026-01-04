‘Different breed’ Arsenal fans want big signing to ‘FAIL’, as ‘that’s how they’re built’

Arsenal fans are being accused of wanting big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres to ‘fail’, amid calls for the Gunners to sign a world-class upgrade instead.

The Swedish hotshot has so far failed to justify the £64million the north London outfit splashed out over the summer, scoring seven goals and failing to score from open play in any of his last nine games in all competitions.

Gyokeres was handed another start at Bournemouth on Saturday, but it was Decan Rice who stole the headlines with a brace as Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the table.

The returning Gabriel Jesus is now pushing for a regular starting spot again, while Kai Havertz is also close to making a comeback to give Mikel Arteta’s men greater firepower as they look to seal their first title in more than 20 years.

While Gyokeres’ brace against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League highlighted more of what Arsenal expected from the player, the majority of his goals domestically have come against teams battling the drop, namely Burnley, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

And speaking ahead of the victory on the south coast, beIN Sports pundit Andy Gray argued that Arteta was doing the right thing by sticking by the 27-year-old former Sporting star.

He said: “He’s capable of getting 20-plus goals at this club if they use him properly and that’s why I’m glad to see him playing again. I would just keep playing him.

“If they are winning games you don’t need to change it. You might have to drop a bit, of course you do for his legs and save him a little bit.

“Let him try and get some rhythm go two or three games and let him get a goal or two and then you’ll see a different Gyokeres.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Keys drops damning verdict on Arsenal fans

However, Gray’s beIN Sports partner in crime, Richard Keys, sees an entirely different scenario being played out in north London – one which includes Arsenal fans actively wanting the Swede out of the side and a replacement brought in.

Keys added: “Arsenal fans are a strange beast. I get the feeling a lot of them are willing him to fail. That’s how they’re built. They are anxious about the fact they’re leading.

“They’re not necessarily playing attractive football and own goals are being scored to give them wins.

“I think they are a very different breed to most.”

Gyokeres’ next opportunity to end his open-play goal drought will come against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Thursday evening.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Arsenal news: Fresh Timber contract; Rodrygo signing boost

Arsenal are set to hand Jurrien Timber a bumper new contract, sources have told TEAMtalk, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta hugely impressed with the defender’s performances.

Elsewhere, fresh reports from Spain claim there is ‘no going back’ for supremely talented attacker Rodrygo at Real Madrid, with Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City the ‘most likely’ destination for the Brazilian – if an exit actually happens.

Finally, Arsenal are reportedly in the mix with rivals Tottenham to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this month, as sources reveal Thomas Frank’s stance on the 30-year-old.