Arsenal have been given encouragement to sign Joan Garcia after an Espanyol chief spoke openly about selling the Spanish star later this year.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are gearing up for a huge summer window in which they will bolster several key positions. Regardless of whether Arsenal catch Liverpool this season, Gunners chiefs want to give Mikel Arteta all the necessary tools to ensure his side lifts the Premier League title in 2026.

Arsenal’s top priority is to sign a new centre-forward, with Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko both under consideration.

Arsenal also hope to bring in a new winger, while they have identified Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as their primary midfield target and are cautiously optimistic of beating Real Madrid to his services.

Goalkeeper is another position Arteta hopes to strengthen in preparation for next season. Arsenal failed with a €20million bid for Espanyol shot-stopper Garcia last summer but remain on his trail.

Garcia’s release clause stands at €25m, and it will rise to €30m (up to £24.8m / $31.4m) during the last 15 days of the summer transfer window.

Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has effectively now given Arsenal the green light to sign Garcia by admitting he cannot refuse suitable offers for the 23-year-old.

“Clause or nothing? No. In the [last] summer window, with [the] call from Arsenal in the last week, it has to be that [clause],” he said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“But if you get an offer on June 14th that isn’t the clause but is close in fixed and variable amounts, Espanyol are not going to say no. We can’t say no.

“[But] if a club comes with €8m for Joan Garcia, that’s a bad sale, 100%.”

Arsenal handed clear Joan Garcia boost

Due to Garagarza’s comments, Arsenal now know that they will need to bid close to Garcia’s €25m exit clause in the early stages of the summer window in order to strike a deal. By leaving talks until the end of the window, Arsenal risk having to pay more.

Arteta will likely be delighted about this update as he has installed Garcia as his main target to rival David Raya for the No 1 position going forward.

After missing out on Garcia last year, Arsenal landed experienced Brazilian Neto from Bournemouth. That is only a season-long loan, however, with Garcia eyed as Neto’s replacement and Raya’s new backup/challenger.

Garcia’s stats this season show that he is a good shot-stopper who also excels at either catching or punching opposition crosses. The uncapped Spaniard is also strong at saving penalties, which may end up being a useful trait for Arsenal if they proceed with their swoop for him.

Arsenal transfers: Isak offer prepped; ‘massive’ winger opportunity

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside claim that Arsenal are drawing up a ‘formal offer’ to try and snare Isak from Newcastle.

Arsenal have not been put off by the fact Newcastle want upwards of £120m for the Swedish talisman.

English starlet Jamie Gittens is a candidate to improve Arteta’s winger options this summer.

Arsenal have been told they have a ‘massive chance’ of signing Gittens, as rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to fail with a move of their own.

Who is Joan Garcia?

Garcia was born in Sallent de Llobregat, Spain, in May 2001 and spent the bulk of his youth career at CF Damm and CE Manresa in Catalonia.

He joined Espanyol in 2016 and worked his way through the academy before making his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over SD Solares-Medio Cudeyo in the Copa del Rey in December 2021.

But the goalkeeper mainly acted as a back-up to Fernando Pacheco and made just nine more appearances in all competitions over the following two years.

He became the first-choice goalkeeper in March 2024 after an injury to Pacheco and kept eight clean sheets and conceded just seven goals from 14 Segunda Division games.

The 23-year-old kept another three clean sheets in the play-offs as Espanyol secured promotion to La Liga and then won gold in the Paris Olympics, although he was an unused substitute for Spain at the tournament.

Standing at 6ft 3ins, Garcia has been compared to Arsenal’s Raya as he commands his area and is quick off his line to claim crosses. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, allowing Espanyol to play out from the back.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person,” Espanyol chief Garagarza has said. “His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”