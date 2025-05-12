Arsenal are preparing for what could be one of the most monumental summer transfer windows in their history, with discussions ongoing over TWO superb striker signings – while a journalist has also revealed that sporting director Andrea Berta is looking to secure new deals for three of their most influential stars and also wants another quality attacker.

It’s been another season of what might have been for the Gunners, who look destined to finish the season as Premier League runners-up for the third season in a row and having also tumbled out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage after losing 3-1 to PSG on aggregate. That now means Arsenal have gone a frustrating five seasons since their last major trophy – the FA Cup – and a worrying 21 years since their last English league crown.

But while Jamie Carragher has raised question marks over Mikel Arteta’s future, suggesting the axe could fall next season if he does not secure a major trophy, we understand the Gunners remain unanimously behind their manager – and are planning what could prove their biggest ever summer of spending to help the club make that next step.

The main focus of attention will undoubtedly be on the capture of a new No.9. And according to journalist Graeme Bailey, that hunt is now down to two players, with talks having been held internally and with agents over the possibility of signing either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

Writing for TBR, Bailey stated: “Berta is busy on incomings. There is no disputing that a new number nine is where most of his time is being spent.

“Whether that is next, time will tell, but it is seemingly looking more and more likely to be Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, but that still isn’t certain.”

While incomings are important to Arsenal’s prospects next season, so too is keeping their star names on board, with three of the Gunners’ most influential stars – William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes – locked in negotiations over fresh terms.

READ MORE 🔴⚪ Arsenal ready to start ‘looking at managers’ amid huge Mikel Arteta sack prediction

Arsenal also want a left winger to further boost the attack

Discussing Saka and the Gunners’ two defensive rocks, Bailey added: “Berta is also working hard on new deals for his own players.

“One of their main objectives this summer, as well as [Martin] Zubimendi, was getting new deals done for William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes, and talks have taken place with all three camps.”

The Gunners also want to add another quality left-wing option this summer, with loanee Raheem Sterling due to be sent back to Chelsea at the conclusion of his season in north London.

That will open up the space to sign another quality wing option, and while reports this weekend have suggested a sensational move for Rafael Leao, it is understood that Arsenal’s first choice remains Nico Williams.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal will indeed make two attacking additions this summer with a new striker and a winger to arrive.

“This is going to be an important position for Arsenal,” began Romano on the Here We Go podcast. “It was a disappointing tie with PSG, they lost both games, but Arteta wanted to send a clear message on how happy he is with the attitude of his squad.”

Romano continued: “For sure, they will back Mikel Arteta this summer. A new number nine WILL arrive. A new winger WILL arrive.

“In the midfield, I expect movement because Jorginho is going to Flamengo, and they’re negotiating a new deal with Thomas Partey.

“For the centre-back position at the moment on Saliba Arsenal insist that they want to take their time to negotiate with the player, to offer a new contract.

“Real Madrid are waiting to see what happens there, but at the moment, there is no club-to-club negotiations or conversations.

“So it’s not even early stages, there is interest but there’s nothing else at the moment because the ball is still in Arsenal’s court on the Saliba case.

Arsenal transfer latest: Free-transfer deal ON; second signing almost wrapped up

While a deal for Zubimendi is now said to be done, it’s revealed the Gunners do still have some concerns over the deal and will not relax until the ink is officially dried on his contract.

Per The Independent, Arsenal are also close to securing their second signing of the summer after Zubimendi with a top-class Spanish stopper due to arrive in a deal worth around €25m.

And finally, Arsenal are also reportedly the hottest club tracking a free agent 146-goal marksman this summer after the player’s salary demands came to light.

How Arsenal targets Sesko and Gyokeres compare this season?