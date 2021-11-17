The agent of an Arsenal outcast is looking to complete his permanent exit from north London, according to reports.

A number of stars have been loaned out by the Gunners recently as Mikel Arteta aims to freshen up his team. Troublesome midfielder Matteo Guendouzi left the Emirates for Marseille in July.

He has since revealed his desire to join the French club on a long-term basis, suggesting that a deal could be struck next summer.

Young defender William Saliba is yet to make his Arsenal debut, despite joining Arteta’s side in 2019. His latest loan spell has seen him link up with Guendouzi at the Stade Velodrome.

Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, has secured a dream switch to Real Betis. They are the club he supported growing up, as revealed during an interview earlier this year. Bellerin is likely to join them on a permanent basis due to the form of Arsenal’s new right-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The latest update on a wantaway Arsenal star focuses on defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 25-year-old is currently plying his trade with Fiorentina in Serie A. He has made nine appearances so far and is becoming an important player there.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, state that Fiorentina are more than happy with Torreira’s performances.

They believe a transfer could be on the cards in the summer. The star’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, seems to agree. He has held a ‘brief meeting’ with Fiorentina chiefs over the possibility of a deal.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano has been impressed by the way Torreira has turned his fortunes around. He is now back in full swing after struggling at Arsenal previously.

A permanent Gunners exit is now ‘very likely’. But Fiorentina will only be able to afford a move once they sell Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian hitman is a target for Liverpool, Man City and Juventus. Arsenal made contact with Vlahovic’s agent last week but got no reply.

Louis van Gaal delivers Odegaard verdict

Meanwhile, Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has pointed out the strengths of Martin Odegaard.

The playmaker spent last season on loan with Arsenal before they paid £30m to land him permanently. He is yet to reach his best form but could become an integral player over the next few years.

“Odegaard is very creative and has very good passing. He can play the ball where he wants,” van Gaal said.

“When the player demands the ball in a good position he can give the ball. And he’s a team player. He stays a team player, that is very good.”

