Arsenal should sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin because the Everton striker has a number of traits which would improve the Gunners, according to Lee Dixon.

The Gunners’ attacking ranks are becoming a more pressing concern as each day passes this season. While Gabriel Martinelli is a surefire sign of an exciting future, contracts for other players are a major concern.

Indeed, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final year of their deals. What’s more, there is major uncertainty over whether they will extend their terms.

To add to the problems, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains frozen out following a disciplinary breach.

As such, ex-Arsenal man Dixon told the Daily Mail that he would like to see the Gunners sign Calvert-Lewin. The Gunners supposedly want him but the Toffees man will cost £60million.

“Would I like to see Calvert-Lewin at Arsenal? I think yes. I think you’d struggle to get one of the top, top strikers like [Erling] Haaland,” the pundit said.

“It would be a step up for Calvert-Lewin, no disrespect to Everton. I like him, I think he’s got potential to be as good as he wants to be.

“He is fit and athletic, he is strong and good in the air and a good finisher. I would take him.”

Arsenal want Calvert-Lewin in £60million deal Arsenal are said to be eying up a move for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin is currently out with a long-term thigh injury he has had since September.

However, the 24-year-old has scored 43 goals in 150 Premier League matches and 56 in 176 for Everton. In so doing, he has established himself as one of the English top flight’s most dangerous aerial threats.

Alex Telles among five under-the-radar Premier League players who stepped up in December

Furthermore, he is now a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads. Calvert-Lewin has four goals in 11 games on the international stage.

As for Aubameyang’s future, Dixon insisted that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is likely to count on the Gabon international again in the near future.

Aubameyang still has Arsenal future

Dixon said: “If you are a coach with any brains you never rule out your best goalscorer in the club. Of course there’ll be a period of time where he is not in favour and he is right in the middle of that now.

“If Arsenal were to get a couple of injuries and be in a position where they needed him, I am pretty sure the length of time Arteta is going to keep him out might just get a little bit shorter. If he comes in and gets a couple of goals all of a sudden he’s back in favour again.

“But I am not saying he should stay at the club. I think it was right he lost the captaincy and he has quite rightly been sanctioned by the manager and the club.

“I am pretty sure Arteta has his own idea on who he should have up front, and I’m pretty sure given what has gone on it is not going to be Aubameyang.

“Long term, he won’t be at the club for too much longer. If somebody is sniffing around to take him elsewhere, I think Arteta would jump at that opportunity in January.”

Aubameyang has not featured in the squad for any of Arsenal’s last five matches.

READ MORE: Arsenal midfielder not done yet as Edu, Arteta stand firm over terms