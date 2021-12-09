Arsenal are prepared to sanction a €40m bid for Dominik Szoboszlai, though RB Leipzig won’t part with the Hungarian talisman without a fight, per a report.

Szoboszlai, 21, is one of European football’s most promising playmakers. The Hungarian ace has been within the Red Bull system since 2018, and moved from Salzburg to Leipzig in 2020. In doing so, he became the most expensive Hungarian player in history after commanding a €20m fee.

Injury ensured his Leipzig debut was made to wait until this season. But since that day, Szoboszlai has wasted little time making his mark in Germany.

He has bagged seven goals and four assists across all competitions this season. That form has seen him re-emerge on the radar of Arsenal, according to Caught Offside.

Citing Spanish outlet Todofíchájés, Mikel Arteta’s focus has returned to Szoboszlai after registering his interest while he was at Salzburg.

The midfielder reportedly holds a €60m release clause within his contract. However, Arsenal are reported to believe a bid of around €40m is more appropriate.

Szoboszlai keen on Premier League switch

Such an offer will likely not come until next summer at the earliest. Indeed, Arsenal have apparently earmarked the 2022 summer window as the time to ramp up their interest.

For his part, Szoboszlai is stated to be ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League, though convincing Leipzig to sell won’t be easy.

Leipzig are reluctant to negotiate for a player they only recently signed. Whether waiting until next summer will soften their stance, only time will tell.

Regardless, if Szoboszlai continues to develop over the course of the season, Arsenal’s proposed €40m offering could quickly prove insufficient anyway.

Arsenal emerge as Wijnaldum contenders

Meanwhile, Arsenal have thrown their hat into the ring to land unsettled PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum next month, claims a reliable source.

The former Liverpool man is “open” to a return to the Premier League after leaving Anfield in the summer. But since leaving, things have not fared well for Wijnaldum, who has struggled to impress Mauricio Pochettino.

Wijnaldum has made just 10 startsacross all competitions, competing with the likes of Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Parades, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye in central midfield. In October, he admitted he was “not completely happy” due to his lack of playing time.

Now, Sky Sports suggest Arsenal are “understood to be a potential destination” for the midfielder. However, TEAMtalk has been told sporting director Leonardo has made it clear the club are not ready to let him leave.

Sky’s sentiments are similar, but should PSG have a change of heart and let him leave on loan then Arsenal would have more than a passing interest.

