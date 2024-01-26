‘Done deal’ tees up first Arsenal January transfer as part of double move Newcastle will love

Sacha Boey is heading to Bayern Munich in a deal that has sparked an Arsenal transfer

Newcastle can breathe a sign of relief after Bayern Munich struck an agreement to sign a new right-back in a deal that should now see an Arsenal transfer quickly take shape, according to multiple reports.

Bayern made PSG’s Nordi Mukiele their No 1 transfer target in the right-back position this month. However, when it became apparent PSG weren’t playing ball, Thomas Tuchel’s side wasted no time bidding for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies rejected several bids for the 33-year-old, with Bayern’s biggest totalling £13m.

Newcastle were insistent Trippier would not leave the club this month and manager Eddie Howe can now rest assured his veteran defender isn’t going anywhere.

That’s because Bayern have since forged an agreement to sign Sacha Boey of Galatasaray instead.

Fabrizio Romano gave the impending deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Friday afternoon. Boey, 23, will join Bayern in a permanent deal and his flight to Munich and a medical have now been scheduled.

Adding the finer details to the move, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed Bayern will pay a transfer fee in the region of €28m-€29m.

Boey will sign a contract running until 2029 and Plettenberg declared the move to be a ‘done deal’.

Boey deal sparks Arsenal transfer

Galatasaray have already begun the process of searching for a replacement and according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Boey’s successor may well come from Arsenal.

Taking to X prior to news of Boey to Bayern being agreed, Jacobs revealed: “Understand Galatasaray have entered the race for Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.

“They are looking at a permanent transfer not a loan. Besiktas also still interested.”

A permanent transfer would be the ideal outcome for Arsenal given Cedric is out of contract in six months’ time.

The fact the Turkish giant are primed to receive a handy fee may also mean Arsenal are able to collect a fee – albeit likely a small one – for Cedric.

The 32-year-old is way down the pecking order at the Emirates and the return to fitness of Thomas Partey gives Mikel Arteta another option at right-back. Partey was successfully trialled in the right-back position at the very beginning of the season.

Arsenal have overseen an extremely quiet winter window thus far, with no arrivals made and just one minor loan exit for Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz) sanctioned.

Cedric may soon become the Gunners’ first first-team transfer of the month thanks in large part to Boey’s move to Bayern.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal have ‘big advantage’ over Euro giants in chase for ‘No 1’ target; Gunners leaving club ‘afraid’