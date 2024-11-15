Arsenal have been sent advice over Paul Pogba

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has backtracked on his claim that Mikel Arteta’s side should sign Paul Pogba in what would be a shock transfer.

Pogba is eyeing a return to the top level after having his four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months. It looked as though the midfielder would be forced to hang up his boots, but he can train again in January and play competitive games from March onwards.

Pogba’s Juventus contract runs until June 2026, though the two parties are ready to go in different directions.

Pogba will soon become a free agent as his Juve deal is on the verge of being terminated.

The Frenchman is fielding interest from England, France, the USA and Saudi Arabia, reports suggest.

On November 4, Petit urged Arsenal to ‘gamble’ by signing Pogba, who will ‘give everything’ as he looks to ‘get revenge’.

Fast forward to now, and the pundit has told Arsenal to steer clear. Instead, Petit expects to Pogba to play for a French club at senior level for the very first time.

“It’s really important that he picks the right club next, and that club will be getting a player with so much desire,” Petit said (via Goal).

“It’s a huge decision for Paul. It’s probably the most important decision he will ever make in his career.

“But at 32 years old [in March], what’s the club’s risk in taking him? He won’t get a lot of money because of what happened in the last two or three seasons. He will probably get a decent contract, but with a clause saying that if he can reach a certain amount of games, he can get a raise.

“I’m not sure big clubs like Arsenal actually have the guts to sign a player like Pogba. Remember what happened with some top players that join Arsenal, most of them have been a failure.

“I’m not sure as well that signing Paul Pogba fits with the philosophy of Arsenal actually, especially after Edu walked out. It’s a gamble, but I’m not sure that Arsenal will take it. I’m pretty sure that some French clubs will be very interested in him.”

It emerged in October that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘pushing’ to reunite with his former United team-mate at Al-Nassr.

Such a move would allow Pogba to earn big money, though it remains to be seen whether he is happy to walk away from elite football by heading to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are internally discussing the capture of a new sporting director following Edu’s departure.

Roberto Olabe is expected to be a candidate after deciding to leave Real Sociedad, where he has done a stellar job.

Gunners chiefs are also casting admiring glances towards Monaco’s Thiago Scuro, a Brazilian compatriot of Edu’s.

William Saliba could have a decision to make next year as Real Madrid continue to keep tabs on his situation.

Madrid need to sign a new centre-back following Eder Militao’s latest injury and Saliba is their dream option.

Former Athletic Bilbao sporting director Rafael Alkorta has debated whether the Spanish giants will snare Saliba or Aymeric Laporte.

