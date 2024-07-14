A pair of Arsenal exits – one via the loan route and the other outright – are on the cards, according to the latest reports.

Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with Bologna over the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, though it appears to be just a matter of time before they do.

The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Italy defender who can play left-back or left centre-back.

Bologna hope to collect €50m and are sticking to that demand given they’ll surrender half of the fee to Calafiori’s former club Basel by way of a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Manager Mikel Arteta reportedly plans to use the 22-year-old at left-back, though will given the defender license to roam forward and also infield. In effect, he’ll operate as an inverted full-back, much in the same way Trent Alexander-Arnold does for Liverpool.

Calafiori’s arrival will bolster the ranks in what is already the Premier League’s meanest defence. His signing would also push Jakub Kiwior out, according to numerous sources.

The Poland international will become surplus to requirements if and when Calafiori signs and per Football Insider, an exit will be sanctioned.

Indeed, their headline read: “Arsenal to accept Jakub Kiwior offer.”

No specific bid has been tabled so far, but the inference is clear – Kiwior can leave when Calafiori arrives.

Kiwior is courting widespread interest in the Italian top flight thanks largely to his impressive spell with Spezia. It was Kiwior’s excellent form with the Italian side that earned him a move to the Emirates in the first place.

Per FI, Kiwior’s exit is likely to come via the loan route. A season-long loan that could potentially include an option or obligation to buy is reportedly a likelier outcome than a permanent sale back to a Serie A side.

FI did not name which clubs were circling, though reports elsewhere have confirmed Inter Milan are among those monitoring Kiwior.

Marseille to bid for Eddie Nketiah

Elsewhere, a separate report from FI claimed Marseille are primed to table a bid for Eddie Nketiah.

The arrival of Kai Havertz pushed Nketiah further down the pecking order last term. Gabriel Jesus is also on the books, while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard can also play up front if required.

Arsenal have also been exploring a new addition in the No 9 position. Even if they don’t add to their ranks, Nketiah’s time appears to be up.

Marseille are on the cusp of signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United in a deal worth £27m. However, various reports claim the Ligue 1 outfit – now managed by Roberto De Zerbi – want Nketiah as well.

FI’s update claims Marseille are ready to ‘submit an offer’ and states Nketiah has the green light to leave Arsenal.

Whether a move takes shape will now depend on two things – Nketiah agreeing personal terms and Marseille’s bid being deemed satisfactory by Arsenal.

The Gunners have previously priced domestic suitors like Crystal Palace out of a move for Nketiah by demanding high fees in the £40m range.

But per the report, a lack of concrete interest at that price point has resulted in Arsenal relaxing their demands and a lower sum will now be entertained.

Nketiah’s sale would be extra lucrative for Arsenal given the striker is a homegrown player. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

