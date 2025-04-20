Mikel Arteta’s No 1 transfer target for the left wing appears to have ruled out a move to Arsenal – even if Manchester United and/or Tottenham do The Gunners a favour.

Arsenal intend to splash the cash this summer, with additions being sought in central midfield, on the wings and at striker. A centre-back could also arrive, though that position is less of a priority than the others.

Regarding the wing addition, the new face is expected to arrive on the left side. An upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli is being eyed, with Bukayo Saka unmoveable on the right.

Arsenal and Arteta’s dream target is understood to be Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao and Spain. The explosive winger, 22, can be signed via a relatively modest release clause worth just €58m/£49m.

The path to a deal for Williams appeared to clear over the past seven days amid news of Barcelona pulling out of the race.

But according to Williams himself, a transfer to Arsenal – or any club, for that matter – is not on the cards this summer.

In quotes carried by AS, Williams strongly hinted he’ll be playing for Athletic Bilbao next season when talking up their Champions League ambitions.

“We have the goal of winning the Europa League and, next year, to crush the Champions League,” declared Williams.

“Little by little. I think our motto of going ‘on the down low’ is the best. We’re doing very well, and we need to continue like this to reach the final.”

The winger added: “San Mames deserves it more than anyone. We’re doing very well to reach the semi-final we want. One more step before the final, and hopefully we can get there.”

Can Athletic Bilbao satisfy Nico Williams ambitions?

The winners of the Europa League wil qualify for next year’s Champions League and Athletic Bilbao are among the final four.

They’ll face Man Utd in the semi-finals and in lieu of The Red Devils’ struggles this term, AS cheekily stated they’re ‘not much of a threat.’

If Athletic advance to the final – which will be held in the club’s own San Mames stadium – Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham could await. Spurs will be heavily favoured to advance past Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in their own semi-final.

Yet even if one of Arsenal’s big rivals dump Athletic out of the Europa League, the club are well placed to qualify for the UCL via league position.

Like the Premier League, LaLiga has already secured an extra spot in next year’s UCL. Fifth position will therefore be good enough and Athletic currently sit in fourth spot with a nine-point gap to sixth-placed Real Betis.

Barring a dramatic late-season collapse, Athletic will be in next year’s Champions League and Williams will get the opportunity to make his UCL debut with his boyhood club.

Latest Arsenal news – Real Madrid threat dismissed / Ferdinand on Rice

There’s positive transfer news for Arsenal elsewhere, with Cadena SER playing down Real Madrid’s chances of hijacking their move for Martin Zubimendi.

The midfield maestro is a player of interest to Real Madrid, though he’s by no means their top priority. Instead, Manchester City’s Rodri is claimed to be their ideal next signing in central areas.

Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand suggested Declan Rice would have chosen to sign for Man Utd if they’d competed with Arsenal for his signature two summers ago.

Responding to Rice’s heroics in the Champions League demolition of Real Madrid, Ferdinand said: “The first tie killed it but they [Arsenal] were magnificent, I thought, over two legs.

“Declan Rice, I think, you know when you look at players and go where was the moment he stood up and said, ‘guys, the top table, I’m at it’. I think this tie says that. Doing that against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion.

“And we [Manchester United] didn’t go and sign him. I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we’ll match what Arsenal pay’, I think Declan Rice would have chose Man United.”