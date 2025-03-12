Mikel Arteta is looking to build a side that can win the Premier League

Arsenal are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window and a few new additions could make them Premier League winners in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta has built a strong squad at the Emirates but they look destined to finish runners-up in the Premier League for the third successive year.

Andrea Berta – who has agreed to become Arsenal’s new sporting director – will now be tasked with closing deals for their major targets.

Here is how Arsenal could line up in the 2025/26 season if they add three players to their squad in the summer transfer window.

GK – David Raya

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal signed Raya from Brentford in the summer of 2023 with Aaron Ramsdale playing a big role in the team’s improvement over the previous two seasons.

But the Spain international won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2023/24 and has hit double figures for clean sheets once again in 2024/25.

Arsenal will be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer as they are unlikely to make Neto’s stay in north London a permanent one.

The Gunners hold a long-standing interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia but any new arrival will initially have to play second fiddle to Raya.

Show-stopping save 🧤 Another one for the David Raya collection 🗂 pic.twitter.com/oUhq1iQdW5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 10, 2025

RB – Ben White

Having initially played at centre-back, White made a seamless transition to right-back in 2022/23 and is now considered one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has missed a large part of the 2024/25 season due to a knee issue and Jurrien Timber has impressed in his absence, but he remains the first-choice right-back at the Emirates.

“[He is] a player that has given us something very, very special, especially in that right unit,” Arteta said after White returned from injury.

“So, great to have him back, more options, his energy, the way he’s around the team, the way he generates – he certainly has been missed.”

CB – William Saliba

Since returning from his loan spell at Marseille at the end of the 2021/22 season, Saliba has developed into one of the best defenders in world football.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from a number of European sides, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk that Arsenal view him as a vital cog in their squad and have zero intention of allowing him to leave.

The Gunners are looking to tie the France international down to a new deal, with his current contract running until the end of the 2026/27 season.

CB – Gabriel Magalhaes

One of the first signings of the Arteta era, Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020 and has gone from strength to strength over the last five seasons.

The Brazil international has formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with Saliba and they are two of the first names on the team sheet.

He has now made over 200 appearances for the Gunners and his leadership skills also make him an integral part of Arteta’s side.

LB – Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal addressed the left-back position last summer by signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in a deal worth £42million with add-ons.

But the Italy international has been plagued by injury problems during a difficult debut season in north London, which has allowed Lewis-Skelly to stake his claim at left-back.

The Hale End academy graduate has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season and is already drawing comparisons with former Arsenal and England left-back Ashley Cole.

DM – Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal could overhaul their midfield department in the summer as Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both in the final few months of their contracts.

TEAMtalk sources understand that their top midfield priority is Zubimendi and they have been in regular contact with his agents.

The Spain international has spent his entire career with Real Sociedad and is widely regarded as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in La Liga.

He has a €60million (£51m / $62m) release clause in his contract and could reunite with former Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino at the Emirates.

LCM – Declan Rice

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Rice in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth an initial £100million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

The England international was initially deployed as a No.6 at the base of their midfield but it has become increasingly clear that his future lies in a more advanced role.

“My strongest position is No.6 – I’ve built my career on that – but when Mikel says he wants me to play No.8, I am excited to get up the pitch, score goals and drive with the ball,” Rice said.

The expected addition of Zubimendi should afford the 26-year-old even greater freedom to showcase his incredible stamina and attacking instincts.

RCM – Martin Odegaard

Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid and became a talismanic figure at the Emirates, winning their Player of the Year award for both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The Norway international has struggled with form and fitness issues this season but still remains one of the first names on Arteta’s teamsheet.

“It is different [without Odegaard in the team],” the manager said. “He is a different player and a unique player in our team.

“For the energy that he brings, the understanding of the game that he has and the trust that he has from everybody. He is the player that connects everything, that’s him.

“His body language, his capacity to link with the ball and the way he drives the press makes him a very important player and that is why he is our captain.”

RW – Bukayo Saka

After coming through the Hale End academy, Saka was handed his first-team debut in November 2018 and has now made 250 appearances for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old registered 16 goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season and also made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign before undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

His recent absence and Arsenal’s subsequent struggles in the final third have underlined just how important he is to Arteta’s side.

ST – Alexander Isak

Arsenal’s recent struggles in front of goal have been well-documented and their priority in the summer transfer market must be a new striker.

They are currently looking at a number of options but sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is their top striker target.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form in 2024/25, netting 22 goals and providing five assists across 32 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle are determined to keep their prized asset and have set a £120million asking price but a summer move will be on the cards if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Alexander Isak, a defender’s worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/Dp1TAuFi6P — Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2025

LW – Nico Williams

While Saka has locked down the right-wing spot, the opposite flank remains an issue for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to produce his best form over the last two seasons and Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners are huge admirers of Nico Williams and hope to acquire his services for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 22-year-old Spain international is one of the most exciting young wingers in European football and has a €58million (£49m / $61m) release clause in his Athletic Bilbao contract.

READ MORE: Andrea Berta: 11 of his best transfer deals amid Arsenal sporting director talks