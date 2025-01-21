Arsenal have received a massive boost in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, with an Italian report claiming how much Juventus are willing to sell the striker for.

Following Gabriel Jesus’s injury, Arsenal are on the hunt for a striker as they aim to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season. While Kai Havertz is playing as the centre-forward for the Gunners just like he did for most of the 2023-24 campaign, the German star is not scoring that many goals. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net just eight times in the Premier League this season.

With Liverpool six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, Arsenal are well aware that failure to sign a top striker who can hit the ground running could cost them the title.

One of the strikers Arsenal have shown a keen interest in is Juventus star Vlahovic. The Italian club are reportedly open to selling the Serbia international as talks over a new contract are not going smoothly.

Calciomercato.it has now claimed that Arsenal could secure the signing of the striker for a bargain fee.

Juventus plan to hold talks with the 24-year-old striker’s entourage at the end of the January transfer window, but they could even cash in on him before it closes.

The Italian report has noted that Arsenal are interest in Vlahovic, adding that Chelsea are monitoring the striker’s situation with a view to a summer move. Barcelona could also try their luck if they fail to sign Jonathan David, who is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season.

Calciomercato.it has reported that Juventus will be willing to sell Vlahovic for €40m (£33.8m / $41.8m), which will be a bargain fee for Arsenal.

The truth about Dusan Vlahovic transfer fee

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal will have to pay a lot more than €40m (£33.8m / $41.8m) for Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that while Juventus are willing to sell Vlahovic this month, they are “adamant it will take around €65million (£55m / $67.3m)”.

Arsenal are the only club who have taken concrete steps to secure a deal in January, with manager Mikel Arteta personally keen on bringing the former Fiorentina star to the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk also understands that Vlahovic himself is open to a new adventure, with Arsenal being patient over the situation. The Gunners could make a move late in the January transfer window.

The striker has scored 12 goals and given two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Juventus this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Vlahovic found the back of the net 18 times and provided three assists in 38 appearances.

While Arsenal are keen on a deal for Vlahovic, the Gunners are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Benjamin Sesko is also a “key target” for Arsenal, but it is more likely that the RB Leipzig striker will move to the north London club in the summer of 2025 than in January.

The Gunners, though, will face competition for the Leipzig striker. Chelsea, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, are keen on Sesko as well.

Jesus’s injury has forced Arsenal to delve into the transfer market for a new striker, and one of the players they are looking to sign is Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world. He is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment.

Arsenal are reported to have made contact over a January deal for Osimhen, who has already turned down the chance to move to Manchester United in the middle of the season.

