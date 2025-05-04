Arsenal are ‘willing’ to make a bid for one of the best strikers in Serie A, according to a report, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa will provide stiff competition for the Gunners.

With Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season, Arsenal can now salvage their campaign only by becoming champions of Europe. However, a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the semi-final tie at the Emirates Stadium has raised doubts on whether the Gunners can qualify for the final of the Champions League.

One of Arsenal’s main issues this season has been finding a reliable goalscorer. While Gabriel Jesus is not prolific in front of goal, Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine either.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are actively searching for a top-quality number nine and it has been reported that the Gunners are planning to raid Juventus for one of the best strikers in Serie A.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are ‘willing to make a strong bid’ for Dusan Vlahovic and bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic is not having the best of times at Juventus, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2026.

Juventus are ready to sell the Serbia international striker and are looking for a fee between €50million and €60million (£42.6m, $56.5m – £51m, $68m).

According to Fichajes, Arsenal ‘could easily afford’ that sum for the 25-year-old due ‘to their current financial strength’.

‘Everything points to the Serbian’s future being far from the Allianz Stadium, and the Emirates Stadium sees the perfect opportunity to close a strategic deal,’ notes the report.

Vlahovic has scored 14 goals and given five assists in 38 appearances for Juventus this season.

The striker scored 49 goals and gave eight assists in 108 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina before he moved to Juventus in 2022.

Vlahovic has found the back of the net 55 times and has provided 14 assists in 139 appearances for Juventus so far.

Aston Villa want Dusan Vlahovic – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and one has to take their claim that Arsenal are ready to make a big offer for Vlahovic with a pinch of salt.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 1 that Arsenal had cooled their interest in Vlahovic.

Sources told Galetti that Arsenal are focusing on other strikers, such as Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

TEAMtalk understands that Aston Villa ‘seriously interested in Vlahovic’, with the Premier League top-five hopefuls having closely monitored him in recent weeks.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the situation of Vlahovic, who is an elite striker and is among the best in Europe when he is on form.

