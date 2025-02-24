Arsenal could be able to sign Dusan Vlahovic for a bargain transfer fee, with the Italian media naming two other top clubs who are keen on the Juventus striker as the Gunners make contact with a Brazilian forward.

The Gunners have been in desperate need of a top-quality striker for some time. With Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz not scoring as frequently as he did last season, Arsenal made a futile attempt to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Alexander Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s “dream target” for the summer, while RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is another player that the north London club like.

Vlahovic has long been on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners tried to sign the Serbia international from Fiorentina in January 2022 before he moved to Juventus for £66.6million.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported late in the January transfer window that Arsenal were planning to make a move for the 25-year-old striker.

The Gunners did not bid for Vlahovic in the end, but it has now emerged that they are still keen on him.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Juventus are ready to sell Vlahovic for €35million (£29m / $36.6m).

That is an incredibly low figure for a player who has been described as “the strongest striker” in Serie A by his Serbia international teammate Filip Kostic, who is on loan at Fenerbahce from Juventus at the moment.

Vlahovic scored 49 goals and gave eight assists in 108 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina, and has scored 55 goals and provided 11 assists in 132 appearances for Juventus.

Arsenal considering Wolves forward Matheus Cunha

One of the forwards Arsenal looked at signing in the winter transfer window was Matheus Cunha.

Cunha has been one of the stars for Wolves this season and will be key if they are to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

The 25-year-old forward has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 23 starts in the Premier League this season, as Wolves try to create a gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Cunha recently signed a new contract with Wolves which has a release clause of £62million, and, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are seriously considering triggering it.

Arsenal are already in contact with Cunha, according to the report, which has claimed interest in the Wolves forward from Tottenham and Chelsea as well.

Latest Arsenal news: Jorginho exit, De Jong contact

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will leave the club at the end of the season, according to a report.

The former Chelsea star reportedly has a verbal agreement with Brazilian giants Flamengo over a summer move.

The Brazilian media has also reported Arsenal’s interest in Breno Bidon.

Arsenal are competing with bitter north London rivals Tottenham for the signing of Bidon from Corinthians.

The 20-year-old Brazil Under-20 international is central midfielder who is capable of playing in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles.

Frenkie de Jong is also on Arsenal’s radar, with a report revealing that the Barcelona midfielder has been offered to the Gunners.

De Jong has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and is willing to leave the Spanish and European giants.

Intermediaries have got in touch with Arsenal and have gauged their interest in a potential deal for the Dutchman, who has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City too.

