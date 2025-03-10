Arsenal told ‘massive’ striker ‘full of courage’ could join for just £25m

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic, with a report revealing that the Gunners could get the Juventus striker for just £25million as interest from five other Premier League clubs also comes to light.

One of the areas that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack. The Gunners identified Ollie Watkins as a late target in the January transfer window following an injury to Gabriel Jesus, but Aston Villa turned down the north London club’s £40million bid.

While the Gunners are still interested in Watkins, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Arsenal had made an enquiry about Benjamin Sesko in January and are likely to return for the RB Leipzig striker in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs also revealed that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Arteta’s dream target for the summer.

Our Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, revealed on February 28 that Vlahovic is on Arsenal’s shortlist, adding that Villa have also taken a shine to the Serbia international striker, who, according to former Juventus striker Roberto Boninsegna in TMW in October 2024, is “strong” and “massive” and is “full of courage”.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Juventus are open to offering Vlahovic a new deal, but they want the striker to accept a salary that is lower than his current £215,000-a-week wages.

TBR has now reported that Juventus are ready to sell Vlahovic for just £25.1million in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old 6ft 3in player is out of contract at the Bianconeri in the summer of 2026, and the Serie A club are willing to offload him at the end of the season.

With Juventus unable to convince Vlahovic to sign a new deal on their terms, they are now ready to sell him for a huge loss, having paid £67million to Fiorentina for the striker in 2022.

According to TBR, Arsenal asked about Vlahovic in January and remain keen on a summer deal, with the report adding that the north London outfit are being kept informed about his potential availability.

Manchester United are also chasing Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Europe, and it should not come as a surprise that Arsenal will face stiff competition for the Juventus star, especially as he is available for just £25million.

TBR has reported that like Arsenal, Manchester United too asked about a potential deal for Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also taken a shine to the former Fiorentina star.

Vlahovic has scored 14 goals and given two assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Latest Arsenal news: Ademola Lookman boost, Andrea Berta insight

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Ademola Lookman is open to a move to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona are all keen on signing Lookman from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

We understand that it is increasingly likely that Lookman will embark on a new chapter in his career this summer and would be very interested in a return to London.

With Arsenal set to hire Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director, Sky Sports reporter, Peter Smith, has shared his insight into the former Atletico Madrid recruitment chief.

Smith said : “Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market.

“He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

“The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals – and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit – will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

“The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out number nine and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta’s team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

“Edu, Berta’s predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

“Those missing pieces won’t be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected. A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.”

Meanwhile, a report has stated that Arsenal are showing interest in Bologna striker Santiago Castro.

