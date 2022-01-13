Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has vowed to stand his ground after hitting out the representatives of Arsenal striker target Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old is fast becoming one of Europe’s most coveted players following his recent form for club and country. He had turned heads with his goals before he finished as the second-highest scorer in the continent’s top five leagues in 2021.

However, finishing behind Robert Lewandowski in those standings has risen Vlahovic’s stock even further. And amid doubt over his contract, he is also attracting serious transfer attention.

From the Premier League, Arsenal are reportedly the club with the most interest. Indeed, they have supposedly ‘not been put off’ by the fact that a January raid will cost £150million.

Part of that sum for the Serbian will come from his representatives. Indeed, Belgrade-based International Sports Office reportedly want £15million to finalise a deal with the Gunners.

The Financial Times has now revealed that the agency want £7million if Vlahovic signs a new Fiorentina contract.

In an interview with the newspaper, La Viola owner Commisso slammed the representatives.

“The more I live here, with this crazy sport, the more I realise how screwed up it is,” he said. Commisso added that he won’t be “screwed by players”.

Vlahovic future still uncertain

The club chief said he is actively considering what to do with Vlahovic. Commisso revealed in October that the striker has rejected Fiorentina’s offers, which have been improved a number of times.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic suggested that he is open to further discussions with the Serie A side where he has made his name.

The Serbia international has scored 16 goals in 20 Serie A games this season. He also has seven goals in 14 appearances for his country.

Arsenal are seeking his arrival amid doubts over current striker options Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Further transfer demand made

While Commisso feels frustrated at Vlahovic’s agents for making an extension to the player’s contract more difficult, he is also making a deal tough for Arsenal, according to reports.

The Serie A club are supposedly holding out for a €75million (£62million) fee.

Vlahovic has impressed in the early part of his career and still has his best years ahead of him.

But as well as Arsenal, Manchester City or Tottenham are also monitoring his situation.