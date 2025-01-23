Arsenal have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, with a report in the Italian media claiming that the Juventus striker has made up his mind on where he wants to be for the second half of the season.

Following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal have been actively trying to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. With Liverpool six points clear at the top of the table, or be it with a game in hand, Arsenal believe that they can still win the Premier League title if they can bring in a number nine. Benjamin Sesko is a player who is firmly on the radar of the Gunners, who have also been linked with a swoop for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Another striker that Arsenal have long been linked with is Dusan Vlahovic. With talks over a new contract with Juventus not going smoothly, there has been speculation that the Gunners are keen to strike a deal for the Serbia international.

However, a new report has indicated that Arsenal will not be able to secure the services of the Juventus striker in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato.com, Vlahovic will “absolutely not” leave Juve this month despite the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, with Argentina international striker Nicolas Gonzalez also on loan at the Turin club from Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old is now the third-choice striker under head coach Thiago Motta, according to the report, which has added that despite his current situation, Vlahovic has no intention of leaving.

With no offers for him yet, the Serbian star will listen to Juventus’s position on his future in February, and the likelihood is that preparation for his departure will start then.

Vlahovic has scored 12 goals and given two assists in 25 matches in all competitions so far this season, with Juventus fifth in the Serie A table and 17th in the Champions League standings.

The truth about Dusan Vlahovic’s future

Calciomercato is a reputable news outlet in Italy, but Arsenal fans should not take this latest report on Vlahovic’s future as the absolute truth.

Other media outlets in Italy have claimed that Juventus are open to offloading the striker, who himself is said to be ready to move on from the Italian giants.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Juventus are open to selling Vlahovic in the January transfer window, with Arsenal keen on a deal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the former Fiorentina striker and would love to work with him at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the problem is that Juventus are not going to sell Vlahovic on the cheap. TEAMtalk understands that the Bianconeri want around €65million (£55m / $67.3m) in transfer fees for the striker.

Latest Arsenal news: Cunha competition, Zubimendi stance

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Cunha, but the Gunners are facing competition from Nottingham Forest for the Wolves forward.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that Forest are “growing increasingly confident” that they will beat Arsenal to the signing of Cunha in the January transfer window.

Although Wolves are in talks with the Brazil international over a new deal, the player could still leave in January. Cunha wants to join a club who are challenging in the biggest competitions.

While signing a new striker in January is of paramount importance to Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi is a player that the Gunners have an eye on for the long term.

There have been reports that the north London club want to do a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder for the summer of 2025.

While no agreement between the clubs is in place yet, Arsenal’s chances of signing Zubimendi will have been enhanced with the player himself tells the Gunners that he will join them.

Coming back to Arsenal’s hunt for a striker in January, and it has been reported that the Gunners are willing to break the bank for Sesko now.

Arsenal have made contacts for the striker in recent days, and while RB Leipzig are determined to keep him for the rest of the season, the Premier League club are ready to make a bid for the 21-year-old Slovenia international now.

