Arsenal and Tottenham have been told to stump up a further €20million for a highly rated striker, according to reports.

Arsenal want to sign a new goalscorer as they look to move on from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang was left out of the squad for Saturday’s win over Southampton after a disciplinary breach.

It is not the first time the captain has been left at home for such an issue. He missed the north London derby in March due to appearing late for a team meeting.

Lacazette, meanwhile, is exploring possible next destinations, with his Arsenal contract set to expire in June.

Their rivals Tottenham have Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura available in attack. However, reports continue to suggest Kane could leave in 2022 after failing to secure a summer exit.

The England international is hoping to win major trophies. He has a chance of doing that under Antonio Conte at Spurs, although more hope can be given by Man City.

Both clubs are looking at Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a potential solution. The striker is on 17 goals from just 18 appearances this campaign.

21-year-old Vlahovic is clearly going right to the top, but his next destination remains unknown.

Arsenal have previously been preparing a bid worth €80m (£68m). But Goal, citing reports in Italy, write that it will not be sufficient.

The Serbian’s price tag has risen to €100m (£85m) in recent weeks. That is because of Vlahovic’s electric form in Serie A.

He is on seven goals in his last five outings. He has managed braces in victories over AC Milan and Salernitana since November 19.

Despite the links, Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso is keen to remind everyone that Vlahovic is their property right now.

Arsenal make move for Arteta replacement

Meanwhile, Torcedores report that Arsenal are looking for Mikel Arteta’s potential replacement.

They are keen to bring in Benfica boss Jorge Jesus and have made contact with his agent.

67-year-old Jesus has vast experience. However, he has spent most of his time in Portugal.

The Gunners reckon he could excel during his first spell in the Premier League.

Arteta will be given time to steady the ship and get some consistency out of his players. But if this does not happen then Jesus will be on hand to take charge.

