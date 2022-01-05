Arsenal are being made to wait by the representatives of Dusan Vlahovic after submitting an offer for the Fiorentina striker, according to reports.

Arsenal are hoping to get their hands on one of the most coveted strikers in Europe. Vlahovic has been in fine form for Fiorentina over the past couple of seasons. As such, he has been linked with many European heavyweights.

Vlahovic is out of contract with Fiorentina in 2023, so they may have to sell him soon to avoid his deal running down. Although he has indicated he wouldn’t rule out signing a new deal in Florence, it seems more likely he will move on.

For Arsenal, it could be the ideal time to make a move. They are looking to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he lost the captaincy. Furthermore, Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, a new striker should be their priority in the transfer market and they are aiming high with Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has scored 18 goals in 22 games so far this season, following 21 in 40 last year. He has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus.

Arsenal submit massive Vlahovic transfer bid to Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic looks set for Premier League move but will Arsenal’s bid be enough to bring him to North London

But Arsenal recently launched an offer of €55m plus Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina. They believe the overall package would be worth €70m.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, though, Vlahovic’s representatives are waiting for a bigger club to come in so their client can challenge for trophies immediately.

Arsenal still most serious Vlahovic suitors

Even though Arsenal are his most serious suitors so far, his entourage didn’t even respond to their calls a few months back.

It remains to be seen if any clubs more desirable to his agents make a move for Vlahovic soon. If not, a move to the Emirates Stadium may remain his most concrete track.

For now, though, it does not seem to be too appealing for the forward’s entourage.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in strong position to sign star AC Milan duo

Arsenal striker on verge of exit

Aubameyang and Lacazette are not the only Arsenal strikers whose futures look to lie away from London.

Eddie Nketiah is also in the final year of his contract, while fellow youngster Folarin Balogun may leave on loan for further gametime elsewhere.

According to the Daily Express, in fact, the 20-year-old is on the verge of joining Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side in the coming days.

The proposed loan deal will run until the end of the season. It should allow the highly-rated prospect to garner much-needed first-team experience.

Talks are said to have progressed well in recent days, and the promise of regular action has swayed Balogun. Additionally, Wilder’s previous attempt to land Balogun while manager at Sheffield Utd has reportedly aided his cause this time round.

The Express concluded that Middlesbrough are willing to pay the entirety of Balogun’s wages during the stint.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Arsenal given shot in the arm as £29m target rejects Sevilla switch