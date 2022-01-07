Arsenal are in the strongest position as regards the transfer fee and salary offer over a deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report.

The Serbia international has become one of the most in-demand strikers across Europe following his stellar form. Indeed, he finished 2021 as the second-highest scorer in Europe’s top five leagues behind Robert Lewandowski.

Overall, he has netted 47 goals in 106 matches for his Serie A employers.

But after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso revealed in October that Vlahovic has rejected a new contract, attention has fully turned to his future.

His current deal runs out in 2023 and it seems only a matter of time before Fiorentina cash in. As for who could sign him, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have had strong links with a move.

The Gunners have doubts over the futures of attacking trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. Spurs’ director of football Fabio Paratici, meanwhile, has ties to the Serie A market.

According to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, though, Arsenal are in the strongest position to sign Vlahovic.

They have reportedly submitted the most attractive offer in terms of transfer fee and salary. Indeed, reports claim that they are willing to part with £46million.

Arsenal are also willing to let Fiorentina make Lucas Torreira’s loan deal there permanent. The midfielder has played a vital role this season.

The Athletic therefore adds that Arsenal feel confident that they can use Torreira as crucial leverage to win the race for Vlahovic.

However, doubt remains over whether Vlahovic wants the move to Arsenal. His representatives are supposedly holding out for a better offer from a bigger club with more immediate chances of winning silverware.

In any case, Vlahovic will not be short of suitors. He has netted 16 goals in 20 Serie A games this term.

Vlahovic could sign new Fiorentina contract

Amid his links with a move away from Fiorentina, Vlahovic could yet sign a new contract there.

He said recently: “I’ve said it several times so far. There is a good football story being made here in Florence.

“We have a good team, great players, great support from the fans. Everything deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My desire is to take Fiorentina to Europe, because we haven’t been in Europe for a long time. We’ll see.”

As well as 16 goals in 20 Serie A games this season, Vlahovic has seven goals in 14 games for Serbia.