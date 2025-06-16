Arsenal target ‘ridiculously good’ striker who’s ‘desperate’ to move after Viktor Gyokeres U-turn

Arsenal have identified Dusan Vlahovic as a potential alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Italian media, as TEAMtalk reveals talks between the Juventus striker’s agents and Manchester United amid interest from another top Premier League club.

Following a disappointing season where Arsenal failed to last the distance in the Premier League title race and could not win any major silverware, manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are working hard behind the scenes this summer to make quality additions to the squad. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will all be stronger next season, and the Gunners are aware of the need to make top-class signings in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s main target this summer is to sign a top-quality number nine, and to that effect, they have already been in talks to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

With the Sporting CP striker preferring a move to Arsenal to a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Man Utd, the road is clear for the Gunners to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, Sporting CP have rejected Arsenal’s second and improved offer of £60million and are holding firm on their stance that they want the striker’s £85million release clause to be paid in full.

According to Portuguese publication Record, this has led to Arsenal cooling their interest in Gyokeres, and the Italian media have revealed that Arteta and Berta are now targeting Juventus striker Vlahovic.

While noting the problems that Arsenal are facing in signing Gyokeres from Sporting CP, TuttoJuve has claimed that the Gunners are ‘evaluating valid alternatives’, one of which is Juventus and Serbia international striker Vlahovic, who, according to well-known journalist and Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti in ESPN, ‘can run all day, he works his backside off and he has a ridiculously good left foot’.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 13 that Vlahovic’s agents held talks with Man Utd over a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the striker dreams of playing in the Premier League.

GiveMeSport claimed last week that Vlahovic is ‘desperate’ to play in the Premier League.

READ MORE 🔴 ‘Get him’ – Arsenal tipped to raid Man City for award-winning midfielder

Dusan Vlahovic is in demand – sources

Sources have told TEAMtak’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that despite holding talks with Vlahovic, the Juventus star is not Man Utd’s main priority as a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have other targets in mind, and a move for the 25-year-old will become a concrete option only if they fail to sign him.

TEAMtalk understands Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Fenerbahce are also on the hunt for the Serbian star’s signature.

While Vlahovic does not fancy a move to Fenerbahce, a move to Forest is appealing to the former Fiorentina star.

Latest Arsenal news: Gyokeres offer, Real Madrid raid

Arsenal target Gyokeres has received a huge offer to join an Italian club, according to a report.

The Spanish media have named the Real Madrid attacker that Arsenal are now keen on after learning Rodrygo’s stance on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has chosen his next club amid interest from Arsenal.

IN FOCUS: Comparing Arsenal targets Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic