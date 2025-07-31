‘Agreement reached’ for seventh Arsenal signing as ‘perfect’ star ‘wants’ to join

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign one of Europe’s most exciting players, according to a report, but other sources have suggested that the deal may not be done yet.

It has been a very busy summer for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta bringing in as many as six new players, as the Gunners are determined to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title next season. Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristian Mosquera, Christian Norgard and Kepa Arrizabalaga are the new players in Arteta’s Arsenal squad at the moment.

Arsenal are not finished yet in the summer transfer window, with Arteta and Berta looking for another attacking player.

Rodrygo has been strongly linked with Arsenal, but reports in the Spanish media have claimed that the Real Madrid forward fancies a move to Liverpool instead.

Eberechi Eze is another player that Arsenal like, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on July 24 that the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder has been impressed with the Gunners’ offer to him and is open to leaving Selhurst Park for the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

A report has since claimed that Eze, described as a “perfect” signing for Arsenal by former Gunners star Paul Merson on Sky Sports in July, has agreed on personal terms with the Gunners already and has ‘informed’ Palace that he wants to leave.

It was Football Transfers that made the claim on July 26, and the same news outlet has now reported that Arsenal and Palace have reached an agreement over Eze.

Football Transfers has reported that ‘an agreement has been reached over the first down payment that Arsenal will pay for Eze’.

Arsenal will pay Palace an initial £30million (€34.4m, $39.7m) for the England international attacking midfielder, and will make up the rest of his £68m (€78.6m, $90m) release clause in installments.

While Palace are open to such a deal and will not have any problem in reaching a full agreement, the Eagles want to find a suitable replacement for Eze first.

If Arsenal were to pay the £68m (€78.6m, $90m) release clause in full now, then Palace would have been obliged to sell Eze, but, as things stand, the Eagles want to find a replacement for the 27-year-old before finalising the deal.

What other sources are saying about Eberechi Eze

While the transfer story involving Eze and Arsenal certainly has legs, it would be remiss not to look at what other media outlets and sources are saying.

Football Transfers are the only news outlet so far that have claimed that an agreement has been reached.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, has reported that Arsenal are keen on Eze, but he has revealed that the release clause expires two weeks before the summer transfer window closes.

The north London club also need to sell a player before they can sign Eze, notes Mokbel, a claim that Football Transfers has refuted, noting that Arsenal have already budgeted for a left-winger.

Mokbel told BBC Sport: “The England international has a £68m release clause – if a club agrees to meet that fee, then Palace are powerless in deciding his future.

“It is understood the buyout expires two weeks before the window closes, which offers Palace an added layer of protection. Arsenal have a genuine interest in Eze but so far have shown no inclination of triggering the forward’s release fee. Well-placed sources are also indicating that Arsenal would prefer to sell a forward before making any formal move for Eze.

“There is also a feeling at Arsenal that Eze’s best position is at number 10 – an area that Martin Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri operate in. Eze can play on the left and Arsenal may view the Palace forward as a multi-functional attacker rather than just a number 10.

“Palace are aware of Arsenal’s interest. The Gunners are understood to value Eze lower than the clause and want to negotiate a deal beneath the agreement.

“As things stand, Palace chairman Steve Parish has shown no indication he would be open to negotiating a lower price; though there is a thought at rival clubs his stance may soften later in the window, to avoid the player going into the final year of his deal.

“It is understood Eze is very open to joining Arsenal. The attraction is clear, with Arsenal a contender for both the Premier League and Champions League next season.

“However, that is not to say Eze is desperate to leave Selhurst Park. The 27-year-old is a key member of the Palace squad. He is immensely popular among his colleagues.

“It sounds cliche, but the camaraderie nurtured at Palace under Glasner is something numerous sources have told BBC Sport players would find difficult to walk away from. A recent party attended by almost all of the squad was illustrative of their bond.

“That would be true for Eze. But Arsenal do not come knocking often. When they do, particularly for Eze – who was turned down by the Gunners as a youngster – such an offer would be hard to resist.”

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has also reported that Eze ‘wants Arsenal’, but his sources have told him that the Gunners are still unsure about where to play him.

Bailey told TBR: “I am told that some inside the club are not sure about where he is going to play within the Arsenal system.

“It is believed that a number see him as a No.10 and if that is the case, do they need that? That is part of the discussion.

“Arsenal are still weighing up their options when it comes to Eze. They like the player a lot and think he would be an excellent signing, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.

“Arsenal are one who have held talks, but Palace were expecting others such as the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham to come – as of yet that hasn’t happened but it could.

“Although, as we know, Eze wants Arsenal, and has told friends that is where he expects to be playing come the end of the window.

“Palace are not going to help anyone get Eze, they want him to stay. If somebody wants him, it is going to be on their terms.”

Eze played predominantly as an attacking midfielder for Palace last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 appearances last season.

In only three of those matches did Eze play as a left-winger, although the Englishman played 10 times on the left wing for Palace in the 2023/24 campaign.

