Arsenal have agreed a deal for Eberechi Eze with Crystal Palace, according to a report, but there is one issue holding up the transfer, with another source claiming that Tottenham Hotspur could yet damage the Gunners’ chances of signing the attacking midfielder.

Having missed out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have been very active in the summer transfer window. Arsenal have already made six major new signings, securing the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea and also bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres from Real Sociedad, Brentford, Valencia and Sporting CP, respectively.

Despite having an array of attacking talent, the Gunners are still on the hunt for more, with Eze a top target for Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24 that Arsenal are keen on a summer deal for Eze and have offered him a deal.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Eze has been pleased with Arsenal’s offer, with subsequent reports claiming that the attacking midfielder has agreed on personal terms with the north London club.

Eze’s release clause of £68m (€78m, $90.4m) in his contract at Palace is set to expire on August 15, according to The London Evening Standard, but Arsenal are not concerned about it and plan to sign him for a lesser fee.

It was Football Transfers who reported on July 26 that Eze has a deal in place with Arsenal, and it is the same news outlet that has now claimed that the north London club have agreed on a fee with Palace for the 27-year-old, who has been described as “terrific” and “ a top player” by former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre in Hajper.

According to Football Transfers, ‘financial terms have already been agreed’ between Arsenal and Palace, with the Gunners to pay £55m (€63.5m, $74m) to last season’s FA Cup winners for the England international.

Arsenal will pay £30m (€34.6m, $40.3m) of that fee upfront and are in ‘contact’ with Eze, who ‘wants to complete a move’ to the Emirates Stadium and is ‘excited’ at the prospect of challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League.

According to the report, the hold-up in the transfer officially going through is Palace finding a suitable replacement for Eze.

Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are not the only north London club that have been impressed with Eze, with Tottenham also a keen admirer of the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 26 that Tottenham were ready to make a downpayment of £45m (€51.9m, $60.3m) for Eze and pay the rest of the release clause in installments.

Although Spurs’ interest in the Englishman had cooled, there is renewed speculation that Tottenham are back in for the former Queens Park Rangers star.

With Son Heung-min having left for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison suffering a long-term injury, there is a need for Tottenham manager Thomas Frank to bring in a new attacking player who can operate as a number 10 and also play on the left wing.

Eze fits the bill perfectly, and, according to GiveMeSport, Tottenham have made ‘enquiries’ about the Palace star.

The report has claimed that Tottenham manager Frank has ‘already given the green light to the England international being brought in’.

While the Spurs chiefs do have interest in Eze, they are exploring other targets and have not made a firm decision yet on whether or not to make a formal bid for the playmaker.

