Arsenal have been encouraged by Eberechi Eze’s response to their offer, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Tottenham Hotspur remain a major threat to the Gunners in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger.

Eze is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and has developed into a very dangerous player during his time at Palace. The 26-year-old England international has scored 40 goals and registered 28 assists in 167 appearances for the Eagles since his move to Selhurst Park in 2020.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United in Eze on May 13.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Eze has a release clause of £68million in his contract at Palace.

While Palace are open to accepting the payment in installments, they want at least £45million upfront.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal have made a play for Eze.

On June 26, Arsenal presented Eze with a deal that TEAMtalk understands the attacking midfielder is very happy with.

Sources indicate that there would be no issue with the 26-year-old, who scored eight goals and gave eight assists in 34 Premier League matches for Palace last season, agreeing on personal terms with Arsenal.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are keen on signing a top number nine in the summer transfer window, the north London club are also looking at bringing in a wide player.

While Eze played predominantly as a playmaker for Palace last season, he did feature as a left-winger thrice and has played out wide before.

Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid, but the Brazilian forward has not made a final decision on his future.

There is also the danger that Arsenal could lose Gabriel Martinelli to Bayern Munich this summer, with the Brazilian winger contemplating his future.

Tottenham a major threat to Arsenal for Eberechi Eze – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 26 that Tottenham are very keen on signing Eze in the summer transfer window.

Not only are Spurs prepared to trigger the attacker’s £68million release clause, but the north London club are also ready to fulfil Palace’s demands by paying £45million upfront for Eze, who scored the winning goal in the Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Eze himself is enthusiastic about the move to Tottenham and has been encouraged by new manager Thomas Frank’s vision.

Tottenham had initially wanted to sign Bryan Mbeumo, but with the Brentford winger on his way to Man Utd, Spurs are now focusing on Eze.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season after winning the Europa League in the 2024/25 campaign, and Frank is keen on investing in their squad to challenge for the Premier League top four.

