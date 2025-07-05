Gary Lineker with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze will join Arsenal in the summer transfer window, claims Gary Lineker, as Micah Richards urges the Gunners to bring in another top forward.

With Arsenal keen to sign a left-winger in the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta’s side have taken an active interest in Eze. Although the England international played predominantly as an attacking midfielder last season, he is a very versatile player who can operate out wide and has played as a left-winger before.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 26 that Arsenal have made an offer to Eze, who is very happy with it.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Eze has a release clause of £68million in his contract at Palace, who want at least £45million paid upfront.

Journalist Dean Jones subsequently reported in GiveMeSport that ‘Arsenal are already aware that Eze wants to join the club’, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs adding that ‘Eze is keen on a move to Arsenal’.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker believes that Eze will eventually end up at Arsenal, but the pundit does not think that the Gunners will bring in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, too.

Lineker said on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast: “Eze looks like signing for Arsenal. It looks like that’s going to happen.

“He plays sort of on that, perhaps on the left-hand side where Rodrygo wants to play, so maybe that’s not going to happen. Who knows?”

Eze scored eight goals and gave eight assists in 34 appearances in the Premier League for Palace last season.

The 27-year-old, who has earned 11 caps for England, also scored the winning goal in Palace’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May.

Arsenal backed to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

While Lineker does not think that Arsenal will sign Rodrygo if they get Eze, former Manchester City star Richards and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believe that the Madrid forward would be a brilliant signing for the north London club.

Madrid have decided that they will sell the Brazil international forward in the summer transfer window, with Marca reporting Arsenal’s masterplan to get a deal done for Rodrygo.

Richards noted: “Rodrygo is a class act, seriously, he’s so good on the ball, running in behind, but not only that for a winger, he works his *** off. He works so hard for the team.

“And a manager comes in, his new manager, it might not be for him, but if I was a team in the Premier League, I would take him tomorrow, I think he’s that good.

“I think he’s so dynamic and I think he would fit perfectly in the Premier League side.”

Lineker said: “Yeah, because he’s sort of been playing out of position in a way, sometimes central, sometimes on the right side, but he has made it clear he wants to play on the left, hasn’t he?”

Richards responded: “Yeah, he has and Arsenal need a left winger, don’t they?”

Shearer then added: “Yeah, he would be a good signing, very good.”

