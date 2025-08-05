‘Dangerous’ star ‘keen’ to join Arsenal ASAP as Andrea Berta plans ‘bid’ THIS WEEK

A report has revealed the details of Arsenal’s planned opening bid for Eberechi Eze, with two pundits noting how the Crystal Palace star would make Mikel Arteta’s side a better and more potent team in attack.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal have been hugely active in the summer transfer window and have made six major signings already. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres are the new players in manager Arteta’s squad, as the Gunners aim to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the league title next season.

Arsenal are not done, yet, though, with Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta also planning to bring in another attacking player.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24 that Eze has been impressed with Arsenal’s offer to him and is willing to join the Gunners this summer.

Subsequent reports claimed that Eze has agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who are aware that the £68million (€78m, $90.4m) release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract at Palace expires before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Football.London has reported that Arsenal are not concerned about the release clause, as the north London club have always wanted to pay a lower sum.

Football.Transfers has now brought an update on Eze’s situation, reporting that Arsenal plan to ‘submit a first offer in the region of €60m (£52.2m, $69.5m)’.

Arsenal ‘will make their opening bid for Eze’ this week if they are able to sort out an exit for Fabio Vieira, claims the report.

German club VfB Stuttgart want to sign Vieira and are ready to pay €20m (£17.4m, $23.1m) for the 25-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder.

Talks between Arsenal and Stuttgart over Vieira are ‘ongoing’, and although the Gunners would ideally like to get more than €20m (£17.4m, $23.1m) for him, they are also mindful of their own urgency to have a deal in place for Eze ‘this week’.

According to Football Transfers, Eze is ‘keen to become an Arsenal player as soon as possible’, but the 27-year-old England international attacking midfielder is not actively pushing for an exit.

Eberechi Eze backed to make Arsenal better

Eze is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and, at the age of 27, he is at the top of his game.

The playmaker scored 14 goals and gave 11 assists in 43 appearances for Palace in the 2024/25 campaign.

Hailed as “dangerous”, “absolutely top” and “an unbelievable finisher” by Palace manager Oliver Glasner in The Independent in September 2024, Eze scored the winner in the FA Cup final last season, as the Eagles beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London to win their major trophy in history.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson is a huge fan of Eze and has outlined how the attacker will improve the Gunners.

Merson told Sky Sports on July 18: “Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball.

“Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

“For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.

“Away from home, maybe he’s not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.

“But that’s why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen.

“It would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.”

Former Man City star Micah Richards has backed Eze to be a success at Arsenal, with the pundit saying that he will replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

Richard said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I still believe they need a left winger as well…they’ve been linked with Eze, haven’t they?

“I think Martinelli can definitely do a job, but he’s more of an impact player right now, great to have off the bench, so if they could get Eze, that would be amazing.”

