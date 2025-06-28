Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and winger Bukayo Saka, who wants Eberechi Eze to snub Tottenham for the Gunners

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has privately told Eberechi Eze to move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, but a former Tottenham Hotspur striker believes that the Crystal Palace star should join Thomas Frank’s side instead and emulate a Manchester United legend.

Eze is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and has drawn interest from bitter north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. The 26-year-old, who played predominantly as an attacking midfielder last season, has been on the books of Palace since 2020 and is under contract at the London outfit until the summer of 2027.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on signing Eze in the summer transfer window and have already held talks over a summer deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are ready to make Eze their club-record signing by triggering the £68million release clause in his Palace contract.

New Spurs manager Frank is so keen on working with the 26-year-old that the north London club are even willing to meet Palace’s demands of paying £45million upfront.

Per Fletcher, Arsenal have already made an offer to Eze, who is very happy with it.

Football Transfers has brought an update on Eze’s situation and has revealed what Saka has told the Palace star, who was described by former Chelsea and Liverpool ace Joe Cole on Channel 4 in June 2024 as “a world-class player”.

Saka and Eze are England international teammates and know each other well.

The duo are ‘good friends are are regularly seen together off the pitch’, according to the report, which has claimed: ‘Sources suggest that Saka has privately encouraged Eze to make the move to the Emirates’.

While Martin Odegaard is Arsenal’s playmaker-in-chief, Eze could be deployed on the left-hand side of the attack, where he has played for Palace in seasons gone past.

The future of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is uncertain because of Bayern Munich’s interest in the Brazil international winger.

Although Arsenal have identified Real Madrid forward Rodrygo for the role on the left wing, the Brazil international has not yet made a final decision on his future.

The Gunners also hold an interest in Nico Williams, but the Athletic Bilbao winger has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Eberechi Eze backed to be Tottenham’s Eric Cantona

Former Tottenham striker Sheringham is a huge fan of Eze, and he believes that the attacking midfielder would be a brilliant addition to Frank’s team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Manchester United striker believes that Eze could make the impact at Tottenham that Eric Cantona did at Old Trafford when he joined from Leeds United in 1992.

During his time at Man Utd, Cantona won the Premier League title four times and the FA Cup twice.

FourFourTwo quotes Sheringham as saying about Eze: “Players like Eze would enhance that football club.

“They’re in the Champions League this coming season, so they can afford to push the boat out and sign some players with a big stature and reputation.

“I think Eze is definitely one of those that would walk into Tottenham Hotspur and think ‘This is a proper place, I’m going to enjoy playing my football here’.

“I think he can shine the way Eric Cantona did when he went to Man United all those years ago.

“He could become the main man at Spurs, and that’s the type of player you want coming into your club.”

