Arsenal have moved for Eberechi Eze and the Crystal Palace ace has chosen to sign for the Gunners despite Tottenham having two separate agreements in place, according to multiple sources.

Tottenham stepped up their pursuit of Eze, 27, after James Maddison suffered an ACL injury. An agreement on personal terms was struck and Spurs even verbally agreed a deal on the transfer fee and deal structure with Crystal Palace.

However, Arsenal suffered a blow of their own when Kai Havertz sustained a knee injury. The extent of the injury and length of absence is not yet known, though it’s serious enough to push Arsenal back into the market.

And according to a whole host of reliable sources, it’s Arsenal where Eze will now sign after the playmaker chose them over their north London rivals.

David Ornstein led the way, reporting: “Arsenal have made their move for Eberechi Eze and the player wants to join them from Crystal Palace.

“Talks over the England international between Palace chairman Steve Parish and counterpart Daniel Levy have taken place over recent days but Arsenal’s interest has remained with negotiations now underway between the clubs following the knee injury suffered by Kai Havertz.

“Spurs had the conditions of a deal agreed with Palace today and the player but are ready to move on to alternative targets if Eze chooses Arsenal.

“Palace would not finalise a deal because they wanted the 27-year-old available for Thursday’s Conference League play-off match with Fredrikstad.

“Arsenal have indicated a willingness to meet the conditions and he wants to join them, leaving Spurs with little option but to look elsewhere.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Following talks tonight, Arsenal are convinced that Eberechi Eze prefers to join them over Tottenham.

“£60m package offered to Palace with easier add-ons and faster payment terms to try beat Spurs. Negotiations underway.”

The Telegraph’s John Percy cited a similar figure when providing his take on the situation.

He wrote on X: “Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze.

“Total package worth over £60m and pursuit led by Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta. Negotiations ongoing.”