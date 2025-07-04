Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has told manager Mikel Arteta to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of a top-class attacker, according to a source, but Alan Pardew wants him to snub the Gunners for Spurs.

After failing to last the distance in the Premier League title race and also losing meekly to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, Arsenal are determined to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window in order to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has already joined from Chelsea, while midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are on their way to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively.

Arsenal are in talks with Valencia for defender Cristhian Mosquera, too, and there is also the prospect of manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta making a bid for Rodrygo should it be confirmed that the Brazilian forward wants to leave Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is another player that Arsenal have taken a shine to.

Although Eze played predominantly as a playmaker for Palace last season, he has operated on the left of the attack before.

With Bayern Munich targeting Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are keen on strengthening their left wing and are already in talks with Palace and Eze, according to GiveMeSport.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal have made an offer to Eze, who is very happy with it.

TEAMtalk understands that Eze, who was described by former Chelsea and Liverpool ace Joe Cole on Channel 4 in June 2024 as “a world-class player”, has a £68million release clause in his contract at Palace, who want at least £45million paid upfront.

The Beautiful Game Podcast has reported that Arsenal manager Arteta has already spoken to Rice about Eze, with the Gunners midfielder giving ‘a glowing endorsement’ of his England international team-mate.

While there have been suggestions lately that Tottenham have cooled their interest in Eze and are focusing on West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, TBGP has claimed that Spurs are still keen on the Palace star, although the 27-year-old would prefer a move to Arsenal, who released him as a youngster.

The Beautiful Game Podcast noted on X: “Mikel Arteta has spoken to Declan Rice about Eberechi Eze, and the Arsenal midfielder gave a glowing endorsement of his international teammate. While Tottenham maintain their interest, Eze is understood to prefer a move to Arsenal, the club he supported growing up.”

Journalist Dean Jones has added on X: “Declan Rice’s rise and impact since joining Arsenal is another factor adding to the appeal for Eberechi Eze. He is considering a move as he feels ready to hit new heights in his own career.”

Eberechi Eze told to pick Tottenham over Arsenal

While it has been widely reported that Eze would prefer a return to Arsenal to a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window, Pardew believes that the Palace ace should pick Spurs.

The former Palace manager, who had a loan spell at Tottenham from Charlton Athletic as a player in 1995, does not think that Eze will leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “He’s secured for two or three years on his contract so I think they can be a bit bolder.

“I don’t think there’s any financial pressure there. They have new owners into Crystal Palace, more funds coming in.

“So I think Eze will stay and I don’t think that’s a bad thing because I think he’s one of those he doesn’t get stressed out by things. He’s quite a cool guy, he’s quite grounded.

“I think he’ll have another great year at Crystal Palace, hopefully.”

When asked who Eze should join between Arsenal and Tottenham, Pardew noted: “My Arsenal friends, all June (said) if they get the right number nine, they’ve got a great chance of winning the league and I do agree with that.

“Would Eze take them nearer to that title? Possibly, but I think they’ve got enough quality with everybody there.

“So, therefore, I have answered your question.”

Pardew continued: “I think he should go to Spurs if he leaves the great Crystal Palace.”

