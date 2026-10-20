Eberechi Eze facing fight to save Arsenal career as TWO major Mikel Arteta doubts emerge

Eberechi Eze is facing a fight to secure his Arsenal future, with frustration growing on both sides and doubts emerging over his ability to establish himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta, TEAMtalk understands.

Despite arriving in a deal that could rise towards £70million, the England international is struggling to find a settled role at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal unconvinced he is the answer to their problem position on the left and his opportunities in attacking midfield increasingly limited.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey understands that the situation is not improving, with sources acknowledging the growing frustration surrounding Eze’s place in Arteta’s plans. The concern is that a player recruited for a significant fee is in danger of becoming little more than a squad option, with no clear route into the starting XI.

“The problem is that there is a position up for grabs at Arsenal – on the left,” Bailey explained. “Everyone knows it, Arsenal do, and so does Eze. They also know he isn’t the answer.”

Eze was brought in primarily as a No.10 rather than a natural solution on the left, but his ability to operate in multiple attacking positions has seen him used out wide when required. However, the opportunities he has received there have done little to convince Arsenal that he can solve the problem.

Last season, Eze played on the left 11 times for Arsenal, starting just six of those matches and registering one goal and one assist. His involvement in that position has continued this campaign, with five appearances, mainly in the Champions League.

Yet Bailey understands that Eze is regarded as a ‘stopgap option’ on the flank, with summer signing Christos Tzolis ahead of him in the pecking order.

That leaves the former Crystal Palace star in an increasingly difficult position. He is not being given a consistent run as an attacking midfielder, while his performances on the left have not established him as a first-choice alternative, either.

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Bailey added: “Despite arriving in a deal that is pushing towards £70million, he is clearly not seen as the solution, even in the short term, although all along we were told that he was signed as a 10, an attacking midfielder and not really a left-sided option.”

The situation is further complicated by Arsenal’s options in central midfield and attack.

The signing of Bruno Guimaraes, alongside the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly as a midfield option, has given Arteta greater flexibility and allowed Martin Odegaard to operate in his preferred No.10 role.

That has left Eze struggling to make a case for regular involvement in the position where he is most comfortable. Arsenal sources do not deny that he is not currently considered a serious threat to Odegaard’s place.

Bailey believes that is central to Eze’s predicament, with Arsenal insisting that their demanding schedule means every member of the squad has a role to play.

But there is a significant difference between being part of the squad and being a key figure in Arteta’s first-choice plans.

“Arsenal, when you talk to them, insist it is a squad game, but that is the issue for Eze – he is clearly a squad player at the Emirates and no more than that,” Bailey said.

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For a player who arrived with considerable expectation, that represents a worrying position. Arsenal invested heavily in Eze, but the fee is unlikely to protect him if Arteta believes other options offer more to the team.

The Gunners have shown a willingness to continue assessing their options despite substantial outlay on new signings. Viktor Gyokeres, another expensive addition last summer, is an example of the scrutiny facing players brought in to strengthen the squad.

Arteta’s approach has become increasingly uncompromising as Arsenal pursue the biggest honours. Having tasted Premier League glory, the Spaniard is determined to maintain the standards required to remain at the top, and reputations or transfer fees will not necessarily influence his selection decisions.

Bailey believes that ruthlessness could have significant implications for Eze if his situation does not improve.

The Nottingham Forest game at the weekend was a major opportunity for the attacker to make an impression and strengthen his case for more league minutes. However, his display at the City Ground was underwhelming, doing little to ease concerns over his role and he was hauled off at half-time.

“Eze had a huge chance at the weekend to impress at Nottingham Forest and, for me, I think he will be lucky to have another league start between now and Christmas, such was the underwhelming display he turned out at the City Ground.”

For now, Eze’s future is not necessarily decided, but the pressure is building. He has the quality to influence matches, yet he needs to demonstrate that he can provide a convincing solution either centrally or on the left rather than remain an occasional option across both positions.

Arsenal’s stance is clear: selection will be dictated by performance and what Arteta believes is best for the team.

Unless Eze can turn his situation around, the frustration surrounding his role could deepen, leaving the £70million-rated star facing a defining period in his Gunners career.

One man who would be a dream upgrade on the left-side of Arsenal’s attack is PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and now a former Gunners star has revealed the two conditions they must satisfy if they are to pull off his sensational signing.

Our sources also understand the Gunners are keen on a jet-heeled £60m-rated Premier League option for the left-side of their attack too, though they must compete with Liverpool for his signature.