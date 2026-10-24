Eberechi Eze reaches decision on leaving Arsenal after demotion confirmed

Eberechi Eze has internally been demoted to squad player status at Arsenal and a report has revealed the attacker’s decision on whether or not to leave.

Eze arrived at Arsenal to much fanfare after the Gunners hijacked a move from bitter rivals Tottenham. A relatively early hattrick against Spurs rubbed salt in the wounds, though since then, Eze’s role has diminished.

Arsenal sources recently told our insider, Graeme Bailey, that the red-hot form of Martin Odegaard means Eze now has virtually zero chance of being selected in the attacking midfield position.

That is the position Arsenal envisaged Eze playing in when signed, but with the captain back to his imperious best, there’s no room for the 28-year-old.

Of course, there are other departments of the pitch he can feature, most notably left wing.

But again, sources told us Arsenal internally view Christos Tzolis as the superior option out wide. What’s more, Arsenal tried hard to sign a superstar-calibre left winger (Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior) over the summer, thus indicating Eze isn’t the answer on the left.

In reality, Eze has been demoted to squad player status, though per the latest from journalist Pete O’Rourke, the attacker does NOT view his reduced role as cause to leave.

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Eberechi Eze ready to fight for every minute

Reporting for Football Insider, he stated: ‘Eberechi Eze is content at Arsenal and wants to stay at the club despite lingering concerns over his form.’

He added: ‘The England playmaker has started just one of the Gunners’ first seven league games of the campaign amid internal worries around his performances under Mikel Arteta.

‘He was hooked off at half-time during that sole start, away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, but has found better form in the Champions League.

‘Eze opened the scoring against Bayern Munich in midweek, and as I revealed on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, he still feels he has much more to give as an Arsenal player.

‘He is not concerned about his playing time so far this season and his latest performance against the German champions will only further his case for increased minutes going forward.’

As mentioned, Eze scored against the German champions in midweek after being brought on to replace the injured Bukayo Saka early in the first half.

Saka now faces around six weeks out with a quad injury. While it’s Noni Madueke who’ll likely start on the right wing, Eze could now see a surge in game-time when Arteta rests and rotates his already-depleted attacking options.

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