Arsenal want TWO superstars in £146m double deal but Leandro Trossard has to go

Arsenal are interested in signing Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo from Crystal Palace and Real Madrid, respectively, according to a report, but the Gunners’ deal for the Brazilian forward hinges on what Leandro Trossard does before the end of the summer transfer window.

Having missed out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal have been very active in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad. Not only do the Gunners need to beat Liverpool again to become the champions of England next season, but the north London club also have to be wary of the challenges from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have brought in Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristian Mosquera, Christian Norgard and Kepa Arrizabalaga so far this summer.

The north London club are not done yet in the transfer market, though, with Palace attacking midfielder Eze and Madrid winger Rodrygo on the Gunners’ radar.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24 that Eze has been impressed with Arsenal’s offer to him and is ready to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

There have been subsequent reports that Eze has agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who are aware that the £68million (€78m, $90.4m) release clause in the England international playmaker’s contract at Palace expires before the start of the new Premier League season.

Football Transfers have reported that Arsenal and Palace have already agreed on a £30m (€34.5m, $39.9m) fee for Eze upfront, although other sources have yet to back that claim.

According to Football.London, ‘a move for Ebere Eze in the pipeline’, with Arsenal wanting to do the deal and the 27-year-old also ‘keen on the move’.

The report has noted that Palace want at least £35m (€40.2m, $46.5m( up front, with Arsenal not concerned about the release clause and hoping to negotiate a lesser fee.

What is interesting about Football.London’s report is their claim that Arsenal could sign both Eze and Rodrygo.

There have been some suggestions that Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Madrid and Brazil international forward and are focusing on Eze, but it seems that it might not be the case.

According to Football.London, Arsenal want to sign a left-winger, and it does not depend on any deal for Eze.

The Gunners admire Rodrygo and Newcastle United winger Antony Gordon, but for either of them to join, Arteta will have to sell Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard to make space in the squad.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool want Rodrygo as a replacement for Luiz Diaz, with Madrid demanding €90million (£78m / $105m) plus add-ons for Rodrygo.

Leandro Trossard to make way for Rodrygo at Arsenal

Bayern Munich were linked with Martinelli earlier this summer, but the Bundesliga champions have signed Diaz from Liverpool.

With the Brazilian winger set to stay, Trossard is more likely to leave Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Football.London, Trossard and his representatives are considering all options, including signing a new contract that Arsenal have offered to him.

The Athletic named Trossard among the players that Arteta and Berta are open to selling this summer, with a report in Spain this week stating that Arsenal are ready to sell the winger to fund a move for Rodrygo.

While Eze can also play as a left-winger, he operated predominantly as an attacking midfielder for Palace last season.

Should Trossard leave, then Arsenal want to replace the Belgian with a natural left-winger.

Rodrygo has played mainly out wide on the right and as a centre-forward at Madrid, but the Brazilian prefers to operate on the left, so Arsenal plan to sign him as a potential replacement for Trossard.

