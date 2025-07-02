Arsenal are growing in confidence they can strike a deal to bring Eberechi Eze to Emirates Stadium, with the player increasingly keen on making the move and with Crystal Palace making clear their transfer demands.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the leading playmakers in the Premier League, playing a part in 68 goals (40 scored, 28 assists) in 167 appearances since joining the Eagles in a £20m move from QPR in 2020. Having also established himself as a regular with England, having won 11 caps, it is easy to see why Eze is starting to attract serious interest in his services.

The Eagles star has been linked, for the best part of a year, with a move across London to Tottenham Hotspur. And while Spurs chief Daniel Levy is reportedly finally ready to act upon the £68m clause that exists in his contract, it is Arsenal who have suddenly powered their way to the front of the transfer queue.

Powered by the fact that Eze supported the Gunners as a boy, the player now looks destined to return to Emirates Stadium and having been released by the club as a schoolboy back when he was 13.

We can reveal that talks between Arsenal and Eze representatives have already taken place to ascertain the player’s salary demands and to try and understand more about the clause that exists in his contract.

And now two sources claim a deal to bring the star to Arsenal is edging closer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player is ‘open’ to the move and with another, Just Arsenal, revealing that the Gunners are now prepared to launch a two-fronted pitch to the player, with ‘a strong financial and sporting case’ being planned towards the player and his CAA agency.

Showcasing the role Mikel Arteta foresees for Eze in his side, it’s also reported that Arsenal plan to offer the player a contract worth double the money he is earning at Selhurst Park right now.

Despite that, a deal to bring the player across London may not be quite so straightforward, with the Eagles making clear there will be no discounts on the clause that exists in his contract.

Palace warn Arsenal over Eberechi Eze transfer fee

Indeed, it was claimed last month that Palace would be open to reducing that £68m exit clause if they could guarantee a larger portion of the payment up front and/ or were able to collect the bulk of that fee over a shorter period of time.

As a result, the Evening Standard reported that the Gunners were indeed hoping to negotiate a lesser fee with the Eagles and in a bid to ease their financial burden ahead of a big-money striker signing at Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, the paper reports that the Eagles will absolutely not consider any sort of discount on his transfer fee and will insist on the full £68m (€79m, $92.6m) fee in full.

There is some good news, though, for Arsenal, with Crystal Palace open to receiving any payments for the player in three instalments.

Plus, the good news for Arsenal fans is that any move for Eze will not come at the expense of any other signings.

And transfer specialist David Ornstein has revealed that the signing of a left winger and striker are still very much on their radar and that Arsenal actually hope to sign THREE new attackers this summer.

“One situation to keep an eye on is Arsenal and Eberechi Eze,” began Ornstein. “The 27-year-old is among the options being considered as Mikel Arteta’s side seek a versatile attacker.

“No contact has yet been made with Crystal Palace, but serious consideration is being given to the idea at the Emirates.

“No other clubs have the same level of interest at the moment and he is not a player Tottenham Hotspur have been working to bring in.

“The England forward has a release clause in his contract, but Arsenal would be looking to do a deal at a lower price.

“It is unclear whether a sale would need to happen first to facilitate a move, but this would be separate to their pursuit of a striker and left winger.”

The report listed Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea) as Arsenal’s alternatives if they don’t go on to sign Eze.

Arsenal transfer latest: Rodrygo bombshell; huge Sesko claims

Arsenal, meanwhile, have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, according to a journalist, though another source has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side are facing a new threat.

The Gunners’ interest in the Brazilian has seemingly been escalated after they fell behind in the race for Nico Williams.

And now it’s being reported that Barcelona are ready to go to crazy lengths to beat the Gunners in the race for the Athletic Club star, with a rare clause being discussed.

On the striker front, Arsenal are on the cusp of reaching an agreement to finally sign Benjamin Sesko, with a deal to prise the Slovenian from RB Leipzig set to go through for a ‘compromised fee’, though still subject to one condition being fulfilled, according to a report.

