Arsenal on cusp of Eberechi Eze agreement as Berta accelerates talks with masterplan

Arsenal are on the verge of striking an agreement for playmaker Eberechi Eze, with reports explaining how Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is getting closer to signing the Crystal Palace star.

Eze’s influence on Palace has gradually grown since he joined the club from QPR in August 2020. The attacking midfielder is now one of Palace’s most important players, as shown by his excellent stats last term.

The star notched 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Palace across all competitions. Eze‘s most important goal came in the FA Cup final, as he scored the winner against Manchester City to help Palace lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

But that could be Eze’s last match in a Palace shirt. He has long been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and has interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners in the chase to sign the England international. As per an update from CaughtOffside, Arsenal are moving closer to agreeing a deal with Palace for Eze after ramping up talks.

The transfer is ‘moving in the right direction’ as Berta works hard to secure the signing for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal initially baulked at the fact they would have to pay £45million of Eze’s £68m release clause up front.

But the Gunners have warmed to the idea and now look set to pay that £45m fee outright and agree an instalments package for the rest.

The 27-year-old is expected to quickly join Arsenal once a deal is finalised with Palace. The report claims Eze will have his wages doubled by Arsenal, while he is excited at the prospect of joining the club he supported growing up.

DON’T MISS 👉 Luka Modric gives ‘angry’ Rodrygo Real Madrid transfer advice as Arsenal plan GIANT bid

Andrea Berta in advanced talks for Eberechi Eze

It emerged on Tuesday that Berta has a masterplan to sign Eze even if Arsenal struggle to offer the full £68m needed to forge an agreement with Palace.

It has been claimed that Berta is in concrete talks with Eze’s agents and that he is ready to offer Palace an Arsenal player to bring the cost of the operation down.

This confirms previous reports from July 3, which revealed that a player-plus-cash deal is being discussed between the two sides.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 26 that Spurs were ready to break their transfer record to sign Eze. But after being overtaken in the race by Arsenal, Spurs have switched their attention to Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United.

We revealed late last month that Eze is very happy with the contract offer Arsenal have sent him.

There is a good relationship between the hierarchies of Arsenal and Palace, following previous deals for the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and this should help an agreement to be reached soon.

Arsenal transfer news: Gyokeres latest; Madueke verdict

Arteta wants Berta to complete the signings of Eze and a new striker before Arsenal travel for their pre-season tour of Asia on July 19.

Berta is also advancing in talks for Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, though the Swede is still preparing ‘for the worst’.

Noni Madueke is another player Arsenal are in talks with. Pundit Micah Richards has given his verdict on the shock potential deal with Chelsea.

Eberechi Eze is a top Premier League performer