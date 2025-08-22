‘X-factor’ Eberechi Eze will WIN Arsenal Premier League title – Paul Merson

Arsenal have taken a big step towards lifting the Premier League title after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Eberechi Eze, with Paul Merson hailing the England star.

Tottenham had been close to signing Eze from Crystal Palace after missing out on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the transfer window. Tottenham were in advanced talks with Palace and had started to plan a medical for Eze.

But everything changed when Arsenal learned that Kai Havertz would be out for several weeks with a knee injury. This prompted Mikel Arteta’s side to burst into the race for Eze with an offer worth more than £60million.

Palace soon accepted, with Eze due to undergo his Arsenal medical today (Friday).

It will be a full circle moment for the attacking midfielder, who grew up supporting Arsenal and played in their academy before being released at age 13.

Eze has spoken about his devastation at being released by the Gunners, but he has now earned a big-money transfer to the Emirates thanks to his classy performances for Palace.

Merson has lauded Eze on Sky Sports, backing the 27-year-old to take Arsenal to the next level.

“Eze is a brilliant signing for Arsenal,” the pundit said. “It’s a game-changer and a perfect fit.

“If Arsenal had let Spurs get him, I’d have had to question what the club was doing because he’s a quality player.

“Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

Eberechi Eze signing gives Arsenal massive title boost – Merson

“We’ve seen it over the last few years where they have struggled to break teams down when it gets right to the business end of a game and the business end of a season.

“For me, that’s where Eze comes in at Arsenal. He’s got the X-factor and in tight, tight games, he has the ability to break a low block down.

“Away from home, maybe he’s not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.

“But that’s why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen.”

On whether Arsenal can now meet their title ambitions, Merson added: “I think Arsenal win the league with Eze.

“They had a chance without him because it’s a real heads or tails season with Liverpool, and Man City played well on the opening weekend, but Eze [can] help get them over the line.”

