Eddie Nketiah has been told by one former Premier League striker which club he would be perfect for as he prepares to leave Arsenal – although he has been warned against one solution.

Nketiah is in the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, who want to keep him. However, the England under-21s record scorer has shown an unwillingness to renew. At the age of 22, he wants more regular gametime.

The centre-forward has managed five goals from three Carabao Cup appearances this season. But he is yet to start a Premier League game in 2021-22 or get off the mark in the top division.

Therefore, he is sceptical about his role in Arsenal’s long-term plans. As such, many clubs are considering making a move for him.

He has been mentioned on Newcastle’s shortlist of striker targets. But a recent report suggested it would be a three-horse race between Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reacting to those rumours, ex-England striker Bent has advised Nketiah to pick Brighton – one of his own former clubs – over Palace.

“The Palace one surprises me when they have [Christian] Benteke and Odsonne Edouard,” Bent told talkSPORT. “That surprises me a little bit.

Arsenal close to Isak signing, also interested in Luiz Looks like Arsenal will be getting their Aubameyang replacement.

“Brighton, that is all they are crying out for. They play some of the nicest stuff.

“Danny Welbeck scored the other week, but his fitness has been an issue.

“Neal Maupay is like a patchy striker. He would have a period of scoring in three games here and then won’t score for a while.

“But Eddie Nketiah, all Brighton need is someone to stay in and around the box, then they will finish them off.

“Nketiah, for me, is a natural goalscorer, who will pick up them positions. Out of those two clubs, he suits Brighton.”

Newcastle set to miss out on Aaron Ramsey, with midfielder on the verge of a London return

Nketiah not only Arsenal striker on way out

In addition to Nketiah, practically all of Arsenal’s senior strikers are facing uncertain futures.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was recently stripped of the captaincy and could be moved on. Furthermore, Alexandre Lacazette is – like Nketiah – out of contract at the end of the season.

And according to the Daily Express, Folarin Balogun is poised to join Middlesbrough on loan.

They state the 20-year-old is on the verge of joining Chris Wilder’s side in the coming days.

The proposed loan deal will run until the end of the season and allow the highly-rated prospect to garner much-needed first-team experience.

Talks have progressed well in recent days. The promise of regular action has swayed Balogun. Additionally, Wilder’s previous attempt to land Balogun while manager at Sheffield Utd has reportedly aided his cause this time round.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also backed up those claims, stating the Gunners are ‘prepared to accept’ the temporary switch.

The Express concluded that Middlesbrough are willing to pay the entirety of Balogun’s wages during the stint.

READ MORE: Barcelona barge into Arsenal transfer battle by identifying next top target