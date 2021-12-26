Eddie Nketiah is not good enough to be the immediate successor at Arsenal to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to pundit Paddy Kenny.

Nketiah, 22, has had a mixed career with the Gunners following his rise through the Hale End ranks. He made his debut in 2017 and despite reaching 71 appearances, he has struggled to progress too much.

The striker’s international career has proved impressive as he has become England’s record Under-21 goalscorer.

However, for most of his Arsenal career, he has remained further down in the pecking order.

There is now a chance for him to step up, though. Aubameyang’s disciplinary breach has seen him become frozen out and Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Nketiah is in the same position as Lacazette and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered the player assurances over his role.

However, reports claim that Nketiah could still leave in January as his performances such as his hat-trick against Sunderland on Tuesday are catching the eye of interested clubs.

According to former goalkeeper Kenny, though, Arsenal should go out and buy a new striker – instead of relying on Nketiah – if Auameyang’s future lies away from the club.

“It’s a difficult one, for me,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“No disrespect to Sunderland but they are a League One side. It was a game he was expected to do well in. Getting a hat-trick at home against anyone is an achievement, it’s still impressive.

“Can he do it week in week out in the Premier League? I don’t think so. If Arsenal are to get rid of Aubameyang they need to bring in an experienced operator.

“Someone who has scored goals in the Premier League before. No disrespect to Nketiah but I’m not sure he is that guy.”

Arteta admits Nketiah, Arsenal concern

Speaking in a recent press conference, Arteta admitted that he is aware of the concern around Nketiah and Lacazette.

He said: “We have a cloud and the cloud is there and, at the moment, we’re not able to change it.

“We’re working on it to try to make it as small as possible and as clear as possible, but it’s the situation we are in because contracts have details, the timing of them is tricky and we are trying to resolve it.

“It depends on every single case, depends on the player’s situation, the minutes he’s playing, his willingness or the offer that you have. But it’s something that you have to consider.”

Nketiah reportedly has interest from West Ham and Brighton heading into the January transfer window.