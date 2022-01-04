The race to sign an Arsenal striker is reportedly down to three teams, including two from the Premier League.

Arsenal’s forward line could be vastly different by the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Alexandre Lacazette is looking for a new team after entering the final few months of his contract.

The 30-year-old can organise a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month. Atletico and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also leave north London after being stripped of the captaincy for a disciplinary breach.

Manager Mikel Arteta has shown he can do without the Gabon international. Indeed, Arsenal won their first four league matches in a row without him in the squad.

Aubameyang remained out for the recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. But Arsenal still looked threatening and scored through winger Bukayo Saka.

Eddie Nketiah is another Gunners forward who could be on his way out. The promising Englishman has only made three league appearances this term.

Most of his opportunities have come in the Carabao Cup, and he has taken them brilliantly. Nketiah’s record in the competition stands at five goals in three matches.

The Sun provide an update on the 22-year-old’s future. They claim the transfer hunt is down to three clubs – Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen.

It seems his previous suitors from England, including West Ham, are eyeing other targets this month.

Brighton and Palace remain keen to land the player. He certainly has more of a chance to star at the Amex or Selhurst Park than at the Emirates.

However, they will need to get their skates on as Leverkusen are ramping up their interest. They want to finalise a deal by the end of the week.

Nketiah has made 71 appearances for Arsenal so far, netting 18 goals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale has been speaking about Gabriel Martinelli and Saka.

On Martinelli, he told the Ben Foster podcast: “Rapid. But rapid with a brain.

“If he gets a little bit more physical. He’s still a kid and he’s rapid, and his finishing is frightening.

“I don’t know many Brazilians, but you get the image from when you watch their national team. You get the ones who know they’re good, but won’t really run. You get the ones who know they’re good and will run all day long.

“He just runs all day long. He will chase anything down.”

On Saka, the keeper added: “[He’s got the] world at his feet, doesn’t need to do anything stupid any time soon.

“He’s got levels to go as well. His finishing is very good, but can get better.”

