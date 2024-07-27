Arsenal have strongly entered the race for Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa, who was previously thought to be close to a move to Tottenham, according to reports in his homeland.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already lined up one Italian signing this summer, with Riccardo Calafiori on his way for a medical ahead of his arrival from Bologna. However, it has now emerged that they could also sign one of his teammates from his country’s Euro 2024 squad.

According to Tutto Juve, Arsenal have asked for information about Chiesa, who is in the final year of his contract in Turin and has been heavily linked with Tottenham recently.

Chiesa has been holding out for the right offer this summer, thought to be keen on continuing his career at Champions League level.

While Tottenham cannot offer that this season, Arsenal can – and it seems they are set to step up their interest in the 26-year-old.

Juventus are asking for €25m to sell Chiesa, who is actually the subject of interest from three London-based clubs. In addition to Arsenal and Tottenham, the report claims Chelsea are keeping an eye on him too.

Chelsea face the same issue as Tottenham, though, in not being able to provide a platform in the 2024-25 Champions League.

That said, Chiesa would get to work under an Italian coach at Chelsea, who appointed Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino earlier this summer.

As things stand, Chiesa is not believed to be part of new Juventus coach Thiago Motta’s plans. Ironically, it was Motta who worked wonders with Arsenal new boy Calafiori at Bologna, but he doesn’t seem to think Chiesa will fit in his plans at his new club.

A vague Motta said earlier this week: “Federico is still part of Juventus at the moment, then we’ll see.”

Do Arsenal have room for Chiesa?

Right-footed, Chiesa usually plays on the left wing, although he can feature on either flank. In his natural role, though, he would be a threat to Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard for regular gametime at Arsenal.

Strengthening on the wings isn’t Arsenal’s top priority, since they have gaps to fill in midfield and at centre-forward, but it is something that has been on their to-do list for a while, particularly when they have been concerned about overusing Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side.

Arsenal are also expected to move Reiss Nelson on imminently, while attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is heavily linked with Fulham, so they could need to restock behind whichever new centre-forward (if any) they invest in.

One person who seems happy about Arsenal’s transfer activity is former player Paul Merson, who posted on Saturday: “Calafori to Arsenal would be a brilliant signing and now talks of Chiesa… Arteta doing well so far in the transfer market.”

