Edu ecstatic after bidding war erupts for unwanted Arsenal forward with 14 goals this season

Bids will arrive in the nick of time for an unused Arsenal frontman

An Arsenal forward who has no future at Arsenal despite scoring 14 goals this season is attracting mass transfer interest at just the right time, according to a report.

The Gunners already boast one of the most formidable forward lines in world football. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are automatic picks on the wings and their pace and trickery make them a defender’s worst nightmare.

It’s unclear whether Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz is No 1 at centre-forward in Mikel Arteta’s eyes at present. In any case, Arsenal are expected to sign a top class striker this summer, with Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres in their sights.

Gyokeres has scored returned incredible figures of 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 matches for Sporting this term. His deal with the Portuguese giant contains a €100m/£86m release clause.

Elsewhere, Arteta can also call upon Leandro Trossard who’s already proven a steal at just £20m prior to add-ons. Further depth is provided by Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah.

As such, it came as no surprise to see rising young striker, Mika Biereth, loaned out ahead of the current campaign.

The 21-year-old has been on Arsenal’s books since arriving from Fulham in 2021. The Denmark Under-21 international was prolific in Fulham’s academy, though struggled to break into the first team in the subsequent years since joining Arsenal.

Biereth was thus loaned to Scottish side Motherwell last summer. He was recalled in January despite making a big impact north of the border and a second loan in Austria with Sturm Graz was sanctioned.

Between his two loan stints this term, Biereth has bagged an impressive 14 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, his impressive form will spark a flurry of summer bids at just the right time for the Gunners.

Arsenal can cash in before contract expires

Biereth’s Arsenal deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. As such, the onus is on Arsenal to cash in while they still can this summer.

The Standard state they’ll get that opportunity, with Sturm Graz intent on signing Biereth to a permanent deal.

However, the Austrian club won’t have a deal all their own way, with the report adding stiff competition for the Dane’s signature is expected.

How much Arsenal would be in line to receive by way of a likely transfer fee wasn’t revealed.

Online outlet Transfermarkt place a modest €3m valuation on the striker, though if multiple clubs bid, Arsenal will fancy their chances of recouping far more.

