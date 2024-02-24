Arsenal have reportedly seen their opening offer for Kenan Yildiz firmly rejected by Juventus – leaving sporting director Edu considering whether to raise his offer and in the wake of a humiliating reply from the Italian giants.

The Turin outfit are vulnerable to sales of some of their prized assets amid claims they need to raise funds to balance their books and fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations. As a result, Juventus have seen a number of their top stars linked with moves away from the Allianz Stadium and with a number of big-name suitors lurking over possible cut-price deals.

To that end, star defender Gleison Bremer has been heavily linked with Manchester United and amid claims incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth is willing to invest up to €60m (£51.2m) into his signing.

Forward Federico Chiesa is another who is regularly linked with moves away and the Italy winger could yet come into Liverpool’s thinking if they are forced to cash in on talismanic star Mo Salah.

DON’T MISS: Everton star Amadou Onana would be a game-changing signing for Arsenal; Toffees price revealed

And midfield anchor Adrien Rabiot is another who could be prized away with his deal currently due to expire at the season’s end.

However, the player arguably drawing the most attention is dynamic young attacker Yildiz, who has wowed his fans with some stellar performances this season.

Due to his tender years – 18 – the Turkey international has been used sparingly by coach Massimiliano Allegri. However, he is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook, having scored three times in 15 appearances so far and mesmeriring defences with his trickery and imagination.

Predictably, that form has alerted a number of big guns over his potential with Liverpool among those keen.

Arsenal sent packing over Kenan Yildiz approach

However, it is Arsenal who have been strongest linked with his signature of late, amid claims Mikel Arteta has identified the three-times capped star as a major summer target.

To try and win the race for his signature, the Gunners are reported to have put together a package they hope can persuade Juve into accepting his sale, which reports earlier this week claimed was worth an initial €40m (£34.1m).

However, Tuttosport claims the offer has been swiftly rejected by the Bianconeri, with Edu told in no uncertain terms that their offer for the player does not even come close to their expected valuation of the player.

They claim that Edu’s offer is seen as insulting and that even an offer worth double that amount might not even suffice for Juve to part ways with the talented teenager.

And the report claims that, in an effort to discourage further approaches, Juve have told the Gunners chief that the player is ‘not for sale’ and that ‘everything was returned to the sender’ in the wake of their lowly bid.

However, all is not lost for Arsenal, with Tuttosport claiming an increased offer – and potentially nearer the €60m (£51.2m) mark would give Juve a serious headache over whether to accept or not.

It’s believed that one major sale would ease their financial pressure and prevent the need for other big-name stars having to depart. And with Yildiz still seen as a raw talent, he is one who could yet be sacrificed by Allegri and Co if the price is right.

Yildiz is contracted to the Old Lady until summer 2027.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Arsenal to rival Tottenham, Man Utd for 12-goal midfielder wowing in Turkey