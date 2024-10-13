Arsenal have shifted their focus with regards to their transfer plans between the sticks

Arsenal are moving away from an expected transfer in the goalkeeping department, with a report claiming a Serie A winner who must commit to a major sacrifice before signing is being lined up.

Arsenal offloaded No 2 stopper Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton over the summer and sought to sign Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as the new deputy to David Raya.

But despite agreeing personal terms with Garcia, Espanyol priced Arsenal out of a move. Instead, the Gunners would go on to sign Bournemouth veteran Neto on a season-long loan.

The subject of signing a new goalkeeper will crop up once again in 2025 as Neto’s loan spell nears its end. According to Football Transfers, the expectation was Arsenal would go back in for Garcia.

However, they now state that Arsenal are shifting their focus and lining up a move for Napoli ace Alex Meret instead. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Naples and could be available as a free agent if a new deal isn’t ironed out.

One obvious sticking point that must be overcome is the fact Meret is currently Napoli’s starting goalkeeper. If joining Arsenal it was made clear he’d play second fiddle to Raya.

As such, Arsenal’s chances of bringing Meret to north London will hinge on whether he’s ready to accept going from starter to back-up.

All change in Arsenal goalkeeping department

Raya signed outright last summer after Arsenal activated their £27m option to buy from Brentford. Ramsdale joined Southampton in a permanent sale worth £25m (£18m plus £7m in add-ons), with loanee Neto taking his place on Arsenal’s bench.

The overhaul did not end there, with Arsenal also signing two young goalkeepers in the form of Lucas Nygaard from Nordsjaelland and Tommy Setford from Ajax. Fellow young stopper Karl Hein was loaned out to Real Valladolid where he’s started nine out of nine matches in LaLiga so far.

As previously mentioned, 23-year-old Espanyol keeper Garcia was Arsenal’s preferred option with regards to a direct replacement for Ramsdale.

Espanyol would reject multiple bids from Arsenal including an effort worth a reported £17m. The Spanish side pointed Arsenal in the direction of Garcia release clause worth £25m (€30m) which the Gunners were unwilling to pay.

Football Transfers concluded Garcia remains very much a player of interest to Arsenal and sporting director Edu. However, he’s by no means alone in their sights, with Napoli’s Meret now a wanted man too.

