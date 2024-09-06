Arsenal to offer star new contract despite signing top player in same position

There has been an update on a prospective Arsenal contract

Arsenal are preparing to enter contract talks with Leandro Trossard after rejecting a recent bid for the winger, according to a report.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton for an initial £21million – potentially rising to £26m (€30.8m / US$34.3m) through add-ons – in January 2023. Since then, the versatile forward has put up a decent record of 19 goals and 12 assists in 71 games.

The left winger, who can also operate down the middle as a false nine, does not always start for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he has a great record of scoring off the bench.

That is exactly what Trossard managed on August 24 against Aston Villa, as he came off the bench in the 65th minute and scored just two minutes later by firing into the bottom corner after a Bukayo Saka cross had caused Villa problems.

Trossard is unsure exactly how much game time he will receive this campaign after Arsenal brought in four-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

This uncertainty saw Al-Ittihad submit a late bid to sign the Belgium ace shortly before their transfer window shut on Monday.

Arsenal rejected the proposal – which had the potential to be worth £21m – as Arteta does not want to lose Trossard any time soon.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Arsenal sporting director Edu is planning contract discussions with Trossard in order to prevent any future offers.

Arsenal latest: Winger in line for improved deal

The 29-year-old is still viewed as a ‘key player’ for Arteta, even after the arrival of Sterling in the left wing position, and he could be rewarded for his fine form with improved terms.

Trossard’s current deal runs until June 2026 and is worth a reported £90,000 a week, and a new contract would likely see him surpass the £100k-a-week mark.

Trossard is determined to help Arsenal win the Premier League title after they narrowly lost out in the last two seasons to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

The wide man is not the only member of the Arsenal setup poised to receive a new contract. Last week it emerged that Arteta and Edu are set to be rewarded for the club’s recent success with new deals, too.

