Edu pushing to land Erling Haaland equal for Arsenal as massive January move for Chelsea target is tipped

Arsenal sporting director Edu is being backed to push through the January signing of Ivan Toney with one former Gunners star backing the Brentford star to move to Emirates and becoming Mikel Arteta’s own version of Erling Haaland.

The Gunners are once again dreaming of a push for Premier League title and proudly sit top of the table heading into another busy weekend of action. Arsenal tackle Wolves at home knowing a win can send them four points clear at the summit with Manchester City not due to play until Sunday.

Arteta’s side came desperately close to ending a 19-year wait to become English champions last season, before ultimately running out of steam and seeing Pep Guardiola’s relentless machine ultimately hunt them down.

But if they are to go one better this season, Arteta and Edu are being urged to address one of only two perceived weaknesses in the Arsenal side.

First up, Arteta is hell bent on strengthening his midfield. Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are both out of contract next summer and could be sold off in January.

There are also doubts over Thomas Partey, who has struggled with form and fitness issues this season. As a result, Arteta is said to be dreaming of prising Douglas Luiz away from Aston Villa, and our sources have revealed Unai Emery has identified a replacement on the possibility he departs.

However, there is also a school of thought that claims Arsenal also need a new regular goalscorer added to their frontline.

While both current options Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have obvious qualities, neither are considered prolific and to the same level that City have in Haaland for example.

Arsenal tipped to push through Ivan Toney signing

As it stands, Nketiah has five goals from 19 appearances, while Jesus has five in 13 games; Haaland, by contrast, has almost doubled both men’s tallies and is already on 19 for the season from just 20 games.

As a result, it’s suggested that a regular and more dangerous goal threat for the Gunners would make all the difference in their quest for glory.

And with Brentford star Toney the man most frequently linked, former Arsenal keeper David Seaman is backing his former club to push through his signing, which could set them back as much as £80m.

“I would imagine that Arteta would be looking at it [signing Ivan Toney in January],” Seaman told The Sports Daily. “Especially with the injuries that Gabriel Jesus is suffering.

“Toney is good, he’s strong in the air, but he’s good with his feet as well. I’m comparing it to when Haaland came to Manchester City.

“People were asking why they needed a striker like that. They were already scoring the most goals in the league and winning the title without him, but then you see the impact he had. A big target man like him, who guarantees goals could certainly work at Arsenal.”

Thomas Frank issues update on Ivan Toney future

Toney is also on the radar of Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino also looks to add a new No 9 to his options. The Blues are also being linked with Victor Osimhen and the Napoli man represents their top target, despite his lofty £130m asking price.

However, a deal looks tricky to negotiate mid-season, meaning Pochettino and Co could yet turn their focus back towards Toney.

The Brentford striker is yet to kick a ball this season owing to an eight-month suspension for breaching the FA’s strict betting regulations.

However, he will return to action in January, just in time for those sniffing around his services to potentially make a move.

Bees boss Thomas Frank, however, is also playing down the notion that Toney could depart in the winter window.

“Everyone saw what he did last year. It’s not like he broke a leg or did his ACL, so he’s fit and probably even more ambitious to get success,” he told the London Evening Standard.

“I’m convinced he will be absolutely on it. I don’t want to lose him. I hope, and think, he’ll be a Brentford player on February 1.”

Toney’s contract at Brentford, though, expires in summer 2025, meaning he will have just over 18 months left on his deal by the time the January window opens for business.

The striker has 32 goals in 64 Premier League outings since Brentford’s promotion – making him one of the more efficient frontmen around.

By contrast, Arsenal have, as things stand, scored 27 goals in 13 Premier League matches so far, making them the least potent strikeforce of any side currently sat in the top four of the Premier League.

