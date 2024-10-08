Arsenal in ‘significant’ push to sign lethal striker with more goal contributions than Havertz

Arsenal are continuing to work on a potential deal for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko as they try to add a deadly centre-forward to their squad, according to an Emirates insider.

As per Charles Watts, who has been writing for CaughtOffside, Arsenal sporting director Edu has done ‘significant groundwork’ to tee up a deal for top Bundesliga striker Sesko. The Gunners were ‘very keen’ to sign Sesko during the recent summer transfer window but missed out as he opted to pen a new deal with Leipzig.

While Arsenal chiefs were ‘disappointed’ to see the 21-year-old remain in Germany, ‘no bridges have been burned’ between the two parties over Sesko’s contract decision.

Edu is still in contact with Sesko’s entourage as Arsenal prepare to mobilise with a big offer next summer.

The Slovenia hitman is understood to be open to taking the next step in his career at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and Arsenal can give him that exact opportunity.

Leipzig may have managed to tie Sesko down until June 2029, but that was mainly to ensure that they can get a good fee for his services.

Sesko’s previous deal with Leipzig included a €65million (£54.4m / US$71.4m) release clause, though that has been scrapped as part of his fresh terms.

In a boost for Arsenal, though, there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place between Sesko and Leipzig which will allow him to leave for a suitable price next summer.

Arsenal will face Benjamin Sesko competition

Watts’ reporting comes after TEAMtalk revealed on September 24 that Arsenal and Manchester United are poised to battle for the player’s signature.

Last week, Sesko was asked about his future in an interview with the Italian press. He did little to hype up a potential move, saying: “I don’t comment on transfer rumours. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract.

“I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey.”

On October 2, Italian journalist Marco Guidi warned Arsenal that they might have to pay up to €80m (£67.1m / US$87.9m) for Sesko, should his classy performances continue. But Edu and Mikel Arteta will hope they can snare him for less than that amount.

Sesko’s decision to stay at Leipzig has been justified as he is on course to surpass his 18-goal haul from last season.

In just nine club appearances this term, he has managed six goals and three assists. That includes a brace during Leipzig’s recent Champions League clash against Juventus, which ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Havertz, Arsenal’s current centre-forward, has had a great start to the campaign as he has notched six goals and one assist in 10 games so far.

The German is in the form of his life and has picked up big praise from pundits such as Alan Shearer and Micah Richards recently.

However, the Arsenal hierarchy believe they need a true No 9 in their ranks to overcome Manchester City in future Premier League title races and go for glory in the Champions League. Gabriel Jesus is also in the squad, but he is not at the elite goalscoring level required.

In profile: the rise and rise of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”